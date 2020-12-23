2020 December 23 15:12

Petersburg Port Terminal certified for storage organic agri products

Petersburg Port Terminal JSC in conjunction with Organic-Certification JSC this month was the first Russian terminal operator to be certified for intermediate storage of exported organic agriculture products, the Union of Organic Agriculture of Russia said.



“This is the first operator in Russia with this certification in the organic products logistic chain compliant with the EU regulations,” the Union of organic farming said, adding that now Russian exporters of this commodity have the opportunity to ship products by sea.



Certification of PPT means that the terminal operator bears all responsibility for handling organic agri products and additional inspections by the exporters' certification bodies are not required.



PPT certification was provided by the accredited certification body OU ECOAGROS, which carried out testing and compliance confirmation of two work schemes. The first scheme, the so-called "direct transshipment", includes loading of cargo directly from the train car through the conveyor system into the ship’s hold. The second scheme includes using of storage warehouse as an intermediate point located on the territory of Petersburg Port Terminal.