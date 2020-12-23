2020 December 23 11:04

First of Arc4 ferry duo "Admiral Nevelskoy" handed over to the customer

The PV22 design ferries to be built for the Sakhalin-Kuril ferry route



The cargo and passenger ferry of Project PV22 "Admiral Gennady Nevelskoy" of ARC4 class was delivered on December 22, 2020. Gennady Egorov, General Director, Marine Engineering Bureau said speaking at the "Philosophy of Ship Design" online conference organized by IAA PortNews and Marine Engineering Bureau.



The vessel was built at Leningrad region based Nevsky Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Yard (Nevsky Shipyard, part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) under contract with Sakhalinleasingflot JSC. The cargo and passenger vessel will service Sakhalin Island - Kuril Islands ferry line.



The ferry was designed by Marine Engineering Bureau-Design-St.Petersburg (MEB-Design-SPb).



Keel-laying ceremony for the Admiral Nevelskoy, first of the PV22 duo, was held March 12, 2019. Keel of the second vessel, Pavel Leonov, was laid down on April 1, 2019.



The PV22 series vessels capacity: 146 passengers, general cargo, including containers with refrigerated cargo and Dangerous Goods (pack): the hold capacity was increased to 895 cbm; 24 containers (including 8 reefer containers) and six automobiles. The ship is suitable for traveling of disabled people, including a special cabin for one or two passengers with disabilities and an accompanying person. The ferry is also outfitted with a cargo crane for handling cargo to non-equipped shore. The new concept offers higher maneuverability and improved icebreaking capabilities as the ship’s design is based on rescue ship of Project MPSV07.

The ferries have RS class: KM Arc4 I AUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo hold) DG (pack) Passenger ship.



Key particulars: LOA: 75.00 m; LBP: 69.72 m; Breadth overall: 16.00 m; Breadth: 15.50 m; Depth: 6.70 m; LWL draft: 5, 00 m; Main engines rated power: 2x1800 kW; Cruising speed: 14.0 knots; Crew / seats - 22/28 people.



Gennady Nevelskoy (November 23 (December 5), 1813, Drakino, Kostroma province - April 17 (29), 1876, St. Petersburg) - Russian admiral (1874), researcher of the Far East, founder of the city of Nikolaevsk-on-Amur. He proved that the mouth of the Amur River is accessible for sea vessels and that Sakhalin is an island.



Schliesselburg, Russia based Nevsky Shipyard (NSSZ) is one of the oldest enterprises of water transport in Russia’s North-West region, which has been building and repairing ships from 1952. Nevsky Shipyard’s production facilities are located on the left bank of the Neva River. The shipyard builds sea-going and inland vessels and performs repair and maintenance of any types. Its own shiplift enables Nevsky Shipyard to launch and lift for drydocking 150-m-long, 4,800-tonne ships.