Gasum performs its first ship-to-ship LNG-LBG blend bunkering to a cargo vessel

On December 16th, the Nordic energy company Gasum performed its first ship-to-ship LNG-LBG blend bunkering to a cargo vessel, the company said in its release.

The bunkering was conducted by Gasum’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker vessel Coralius at anchorage outside the port of Gothenburg in Sweden. A fuel blend consisting of LNG and 10% renewable liquefied biogas (LBG) was supplied to M/V Auto Energy, a dual fuel LNG pure car, truck carrier (PCTC) operated by United European Car Carriers (UECC).

UECC, the short sea roll-on roll-off ship owner and operator, is taking concrete action to lower their emissions by using a blend of LNG and LBG provided by Gasum in their pure car, truck carrier (PCTC). UECC’s vessel is the first vessel of its kind to bunker renewable fuel at anchorage ship-to-ship. The bunkering, performed by Gasum’s bunker vessel Coralius, is the first to supply a seagoing vessel with a blend of LNG and LBG. The fuel blend lowers the vessel’s CO2 emissions even more than the already lowered CO2 reduction by using LNG compared to conventional fuel. UECC has been actively exploring alternative fuel options and working towards decarbonation of cargo transport on sea.

LNG is rapidly becoming becoming the most commonly used alternative to traditional fuels in maritime transport. Using LNG reduces local air pollution and carbon emissions significantly compared to different oil products and coal. Switching to LNG completely removes SOx and particles and reduces NOx emissions by up to 85%. In addition, LNG reduces CO2 emissions by up to 21%. LNG is also interchangeable with LBG which means that the two gases can be mixed.

Renewable and sustainable LBG does not add any new CO2 into the atmosphere and thus it reduces greenhouse gas emissions even further. LBG emits close to zero NOx and SOx, and no particulate matter (PM), contributing to cleaner air especially for inhabitants living close to the sea and busy ports. Gasum’s extensive fleet of supply vessels offers flexibility by providing nearly every required percentage of LBG blended with LNG.



