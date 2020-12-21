2020 December 21 12:05

Maersk enters partnership with Novo Nordisk on global cold chain logistics

A.P. Moller - Maersk announced the signing of a logistics agreement with Novo Nordisk from 2021, the company said in its release.

The three-year agreement on cold chain logistics covers transportation including ocean services and inland logistics.

One of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, Novo Nordisk has chosen Maersk´s ECO Delivery to reduce the carbon footprint in transportation. The initiative uses sustainable biofuel to power selected Maersk-vessels and helps Novo Nordisk to make progress towards its ambitious sustainability goals.

The global agreement will enter effect as of 1st April 2021.



About A.P. Moller - Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs roughly 80,000 people.