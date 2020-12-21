2020 December 21 10:12

Port of New Orleans set to acquire property for potential new container terminal

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) is set to begin the due diligence process for a potential $1.5 billion multimodal container terminal to serve the largest container vessels calling in the Gulf of Mexico. Following unanimous approval at today’s Regular Meeting of the Board of Commissioners, Port NOLA intends to acquire property in St. Bernard Parish and begin a two-year due diligence and permitting period that will include robust community engagement.

This major economic development project would serve industry investments throughout the State of Louisiana and attract business to St. Bernard Parish, New Orleans East, Jefferson Parish, the North Shore and parishes along the Lower Mississippi River.



Port NOLA’s container volumes more than doubled in 10 years with double-digit growth in 2018 and 2019. Recognizing the need for additional container capacity, Port NOLA is investing $100 million-plus to add four new 100-gauge gantry cranes and associated improvements in its current container facilities. However, an additional terminal is also needed to handle projected volumes and support evolving needs of the shipping and logistics industry. A new terminal would complement the Port’s existing Napoleon Avenue Container Terminal by exceeding water draft levels and completely eliminating air draft restrictions.



Nearly 1,100 acres located in Violet, Louisiana at Mississippi River Mile Marker 83 will be acquired with consideration for a phased project that accommodates terminal operations, terminal access and egress traffic impacts, environmental issues and adjacent community needs.



Central to the development is naturally deep-draft riverfront acreage at Violet that has historically been used for maritime operations including ship repair, cargo handling and more. The property also has ample acreage to support ancillary cargo-related logistics and value-add businesses. The Violet location is within the Federal Government’s $14 billion flood protection system and includes existing multimodal infrastructure with access to six Class 1 railroads and interstate highways. The potential project will accommodate Port NOLA’s growing container-on-barge operations and incorporate green technologies.

The property acquisition is expected to be completed by December 31, 2020, which launches a due diligence and community engagement process commencing in early 2021.