2020 December 21 10:02

Nominations for Singapore International Maritime Awards 2021 now open

The Sustainability, Green Ship of the Year, SRS Green Ship Owner awards and six other award categories are open for nomination

1. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is calling for nominations for the Singapore International Maritime Awards (IMA) 2021. The biennial IMA recognises individuals and maritime companies for their outstanding contributions to Singapore as a premier global hub port and a leading international maritime centre.



2. The Sustainability Award is a newly introduced award. It serves to recognise the deserving company for its contributions towards building a greener and more environmentally sustainable maritime industry.



3. A Green Ship of the Year Award and a Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) Green Ship Owner Award, will also be presented at the awards ceremony on 20 April 2021. These two awards will be awarded based on internal evaluation and not through nomination.



• The Green Ship of the Year Award will be evaluated and awarded based on the International Maritime Organization’s Energy Efficiency Design Index and other additional energy-efficient measures, such as the use of abatement technologies and alternative fuels.



• The SRS Green Ship Owner Award will be evaluated based on the percentage of green ships that companies have registered under the SRS. This is a one-time award to be presented at IMA 2021, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of MPA’s Green Ship Programme.



4. Besides the above awards, six other award categories are open for nomination by 22 January 2021. The nomination form is available on the Singapore Maritime Week (SMW) website (https://www.smw.sg/docs/default-source/ima-2021/ima-2021-nomination-form.docx). Nominated companies will, where relevant, also be evaluated on how they have adapted their business activities and operations to remain resilient, as well as how they supported manpower initiatives leading to possible employment or training opportunities, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The award categories open for nomination (full details in Annex A) are:



i) International Maritime Centre Award (Corporate / Individual)

ii) Excellence in Manpower Training and Development Award

iii) Maritime Service Provider Award

iv) Outstanding Maritime R&D and Technology Award

v) SRS Ship Owner of the Year Award

vi) Bunker Award

vii) Sustainability Award – new



5. “We are deeply heartened by the support of the local and global maritime community which has affirmed Singapore’s position as a leading international maritime centre. IMA 2021, a key event of MPA’s Singapore Maritime Week, seeks to recognise individuals and companies that have stood out in their contributions to Singapore as a hub port and international maritime centre. As we move into a post-COVID 19 world, MPA will continue our efforts to enhance our connectivity as a global hub port, innovate and digitalise our maritime ecosystem while promoting sustainable shipping,” said Ms Quah Ley Hoon, Chief Executive of MPA.



6. IMA 2021 will be held as a hybrid format, with participants on-site and online, in conjunction with the 15th SMW, which will be held from 19 to 25 April 2021. IMA 2021 will be held alongside signature events such as the Singapore Maritime Lecture and the Singapore Maritime Technology Conference.