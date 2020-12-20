2020 December 20 10:57

PBPL releases 2030 sustainability targets

Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd (PBPL) has become the first port in Australia to publish measurable Sustainability Targets, designed to support a laser-like focus on driving sustainability across the business.



PBPL CEO, Roy Cummins, said the Port was already making strong progress against its whole-of-business Sustainability Strategy, outlined in its 2019/20 Sustainability Report.



“Publishing meaningful and measurable Focus Area Targets on our website – for all our stakeholders, partners and the community to see – demonstrates our commitment to being accountable and transparent on our sustainability journey”, said Mr Cummins.



“Our strategy brings together business initiatives across four key themes: Planet, People, Prosperity and Partnerships. It sets out short and long-term aspirations as well as an overall goal for each key theme, which we aim to achieve by 2030.



“To help us achieve these overall goals, we have identified Key Focus Areas that will guide our work. Each focus area has a 2030 Target that will contribute to achieving our overall 2030 Goals, and these are now available on our website.



“We will also soon launch additional sustainability training across PBPL. This is another tool to help ensure our people understand and support the role sustainability plays across our business and the broader port community.



“To date, we have received strong support and engagement from our customers, stakeholders and community partners for many initiatives we’re delivering, and we thank them for their ongoing support on this journey.



“We’re very pleased to be leading the way in the ports sector with our commitment to sustainability and look forward to sharing many more exciting initiatives we have planned.”



In November, Port of Brisbane received a 5-star GRESB rating for its sustainability work - the top ranked port company - and was a finalist in the 2020 World Port Sustainability Awards for its NCOS Online Technology.