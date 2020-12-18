2020 December 18 17:14

UECC adds renewable biogas to eco-pedigree, teams up with Gasum for first LNG-LBG ro-ro bunkering

On December 16th, the UECC PCTC M/V Auto Energy received the first ship-to-ship bunkering of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) blended with 10% renewable Liquefied Biogas (LBG). Gasum’s LNG bunker vessel Coralius performed the bunkering operation at anchorage outside the port of Gothenburg, Sweden, the company said in its release.



Typically, LBG from Gasum is sourced from biodegradable waste streams in Scandinavia, including residential, retail, and commercial sewage and/or agricultural waste streams.



Adding renewable carbon neutral biogas provides yet another advantage to the proven range of benefits afforded by LNG technology.

LBG has a carbon footprint close to zero, with the same low emissions of sulphur oxides, nitrogen oxides and particles as with LNG. Introducing biogas also marks a transition to a circular economy where waste becomes a resource, delivering greater productivity while reducing environmental impact.



“Incorporating biogas into our increasingly greener energy mix allows us to further reduce our CO2 emissions. This transition from a traditional linear economy to the circular economy is critical to our goal of meeting or exceeding the 40% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030 set by the IMO,” Edvardsen concludes.



UECC currently operates two duel-fuel LNG PCTC ro-ro vessels. Their first LNG battery-hybrid PCTC is scheduled for delivery at the end of 2021, with two more to follow. All the vessels are LNG-LBG compatible.