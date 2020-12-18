2020 December 18 17:10

Inland waterways traffic in Russia in 2020 to remain unchanged

The volume of traffic by inland waterways of Russia by the 2020 year-end results is expected to reach 108.1 million tonnes, which nearly the same that was last year, a Rosmorrechflot official said at a meeting of the agency Board.

According to Konstantin Anisimov, Deputy Head of the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport of Russia, the volume of traffic in the North-Dvina basin will grow by 19.7% to 493 600 tonnes, the Yenisei - by 5.1% or 280 000 tonnes, the The Unified Deep Inland Waterway System of Russia - by 0,2% or 177 400 tonnes, the Baikal-Angara basin - by 8.7% or 94 000 tonnes.



At the same time, the traffic volume in the Pechora basin will decrease by 34% or 27 900 tonnes, the Lena basin - by 7% or 283 300 tonnes, the Obsk and Ob-Irtysh - by 3% or 336 800 tonnes, the Amur basin - by 12% or 451 900 tonnes.



At the same time, the volume of grain shipping increased by 13.8% or 916 1 00 tonnes, metal and ore - by 17.5% or 500 000 tonnes, construction materials - by 0.6% or 328 000 tonnes, timber cargo - by 0.6% or 33 100 tonnes, feed concentrates - by 14.8% or 19 300 tonnes.



The volume of transported fertilizers decreased by 12% or 108 200 tonnes, of coal and coke - by 8% or 240 800 tonnes, oil bulk - by 5.5% or 1 490 200 tonnes.