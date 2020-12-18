  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 18 16:31

    UN Agency finds governments in breach of international law

    In a landmark ruling the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) Committee of Experts has sent a strong message to governments that they have failed in their duty of care towards seafarers under international law during the COVID-19 pandemic, ICS said in its release.

    In the first ruling of its kind, the committee of 20 eminent jurists has found that governments have failed abjectly to protect the minimum standards for the protection of seafarers’ rights, as set out in international law under the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) 2006. This includes basic rights such as access to healthcare, repatriation, annual leave and shore leave.

    The finding follows submissions made by the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) and of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS).

    Responding to the ruling, ITF General Secretary Stephen Cotton and ICS Secretary General Guy Platten issued a joint statement:

    Governments have been asked for months to address the crew change crisis, now they have been told that they must act to help the hundreds of thousands of seafarers still on-board ships due to the unlawful actions of member states.

    This ruling clearly sets out that it is both legally and morally wrong for countries to continue to expect seafarers to work indefinitely, supplying the world with food, medicine and vital supplies, while depriving them of their fundamental rights as seafarers, as workers, and as humans. This landmark ruling is a clear vindication of what seafarers’ unions and shipowners have been saying for the past nine months.

    This ruling makes clear that all governments have to follow international law and urgently recognise seafarers as key workers with practical effect. This means allowing seafarers to get off in ports for medical attention. It means enabling seafarers get to an airport to fly home when their contracts are finished. And it means letting replacement crews through a country’s border to join those waiting ships without having to battle a mountain of bureaucracy. To date, only 46 countries have classified seafarers as key workers, which is simply not good enough.

    The Committee is unequivocal in its critique on the lack of required cooperation by governments. It criticises States for allowing the situation to persist for so long.

    It’s up to governments to get on with implementing that roadmap and urgently prioritise seafarers as key workers for COVID-19 vaccines as a clear demonstration of compliance with this finding.

    National travel restrictions introduced because of the Covid-19 pandemic have unfairly impacted 400,000 seafarers who have been unable to go home or be replaced. Hundreds of thousands of workers are being forced to overrun their contracts and are currently stuck at sea or are waiting to start their tours of duty.

    The current situation risks the safety and mental wellbeing of seafarers. While the continued inability to rotate seafarers on and off ships poses a serious threat to the ability of ships to deliver vital cargo at a time when countries need it most.

    The ICS and ITF have campaigned for a year to label seafarers as key workers and to ensure that their rights are not breached because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Другие новости по темам: Covid-19, ICS, ITF  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 18

18:17 New Havyard Ship Technology in Leirvik hands over yet another windfarm service vessel to ESVAGT
18:10 Vympel Shipyard laid down a border patrol ship of Project 03050 (Codename "Gyus")
17:54 Diana Shipping announces direct continuation of time charter contract for m/v Baltimore with Koch
17:25 Passenger traffic on inland waterways in 2020 to decline by 29%
17:14 UECC adds renewable biogas to eco-pedigree, teams up with Gasum for first LNG-LBG ro-ro bunkering
17:10 Inland waterways traffic in Russia in 2020 to remain unchanged
16:51 Alekseyev Central Hydrofoil Design Bureau to build four Meteor 120R hydrofoils for Severrechflot
16:36 HHI Group and DNV GL present green tankers of the future
16:31 UN Agency finds governments in breach of international law
16:03 APM Terminals drives supply chain efficiency with launch of truck appointment API
15:16 Star Bulk agrees to acquire three dry bulk vessels from E.R. Capital Holding
14:55 OOCL updates services for Asia-Europe trade
14:48 Admiralty Shipyards celebrates launching of the IRSPP North Pole
14:12 ABS, Sembcorp Marine and A*STAR’s Institute of High Performance Computing Complete LNG JDPs
13:56 VAPRE: The construction of crabbers at Far East shipyards can add about RUB 30 billion to GRP
13:20 DEME and OQ start a joint project to develop green hydrogen plant in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, Oman
13:05 GTLK picks Shipyard OKA to build three RSD59 design dry cargo vessels
12:16 Van Oord orders green cable-laying vessel
12:01 SMM DIGITAL online to take place from 2 until 5 February 2021
11:38 BlueWater Reporting issues liner shipping profit outlook report
11:08 Official kick-off of the EDIDP-funded “SEA Defence” project
10:45 Crude futures prices nearly flat
10:34 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 18
10:20 Vostochnaya Verf Shipyard launches first crab boat Okhotsk
10:14 The increase in exports and imports raises Valenciaport’s traffic by 20.5% in November 2020
09:41 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 17
09:04 NYK to expand the number of ships sharing data via ShipDC’s IoS-OP
08:40 BHP selects DNV GL as Verification Body and Classification Society for Trion FPU

2020 December 17

18:56 Odfjell issues statement on incident at Odfjell Terminals Houston
18:36 Eagle Bulk Shipping acquires modern Ultramax
18:15 Solstad awarded contract for three PSV’s
17:36 P&O Ferrymasters and DP World begin rolling-out integrated maritime and logistics services
17:31 SMM DIGITAL: The future of shipping is smart
17:06 The 4th Hydraulic Structures and Dredging Int’l Congress to be held at the CCI, March 10-11, 2021
16:56 BW LPG takes up further option for LPG-retrofits
16:21 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Dec 17
16:18 MOL and Kobe Steel start application test of 'Binary Cycle Power Generation System for Ships'
16:14 LR awards AiP to HMD for 30,000 CBM LNG carrier with IMO type B tank
15:15 Preparations for Brexit visible in port of Rotterdam from now on
15:06 Global Container Congestion: BPA Statement on calls for an inquiry
14:55 Maersk plans to build and operate a new sales and logistics centre in Duisburg
14:14 LR and NETSCo to develop Jones Act compliant wind turbine installation vessel
14:03 British Ports Association: Ports concerned infrastructure funding won’t be sufficient and warning that timescales are becoming extremely challenging
13:37 Zvezda Shipyard gets nod to build nuclear-powered ships
13:12 Royal IHC and Arab Potash Company successfully launch CSD ALYARMOUK
12:47 Transneft Kozmino Port completes modernization of three oil storage tanks
12:31 Stena Line reveals the names of the new Baltic Sea vessels
12:11 Keppel to build wind turbine installation vessel in the U.S. worth about S$600m
12:07 Port of Arkhangelsk introduces ice restrictions as from January 1, 2021
11:30 Port Bronka extends the support for its clients until the end of 2021
11:13 Aker Solutions wins contracts for both onshore plant and subsea system for Northern Lights CO2 storage
11:01 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 17
10:39 Rambov Grain/Bulk Terminal inaugurated in St. Petersburg
09:48 Crude futures prices rise on USA oil stocks decline
09:26 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 16
09:05 The NYK Group conducts demonstration test of collision avoidance navigation research employing AI
08:47 CMA CGM improves port coverage and vessel deployment on EPIC, EPIC2, MEDEX and MEGEM services

2020 December 16

18:47 ecoSPEARS to deploy clean water technology at Port of San Diego America’s Cup Harbor
18:07 Yang Ming holds naming ceremony for 2,800 TEU new vessel
18:07 PortNews, Marine Engineering Bureau to host the Philosophy of Ship Design online conference Dec 23-25, 2020