2020 December 18 14:55

OOCL updates services for Asia-Europe trade

OOCL has announced the following 2021 product update and enhancements for the Middle East / Indian Subcontinent to North Europe and East Mediterranean services, effective from January and February next year.



Middle East / Indian Subcontinent – North Europe (IP1):

Highlights: extending coverage to Saudi Arabia (Jeddah), UAE (Abu Dhabi) and Spain (Algeciras), while port calls to King Abdullah, Djibouti, Hazira, Gioia Tauro and London Gateway will be removed.

New Port Rotation: Jebel Ali – Abu Dhabi – Port Qasim – Nhava Sheva – Mundra – Jeddah – Tangier – Southampton – Bremerhaven – Rotterdam – Antwerp – Le Havre – Algeciras – Jeddah – Jebel Ali



Middle East / Indian Subcontinent – North Europe (IP2):

Highlights: extending the India coverage to Hazira, while port calls to Abu Dhabi and Le Havre will be removed.

New Port Rotation: Jebel Ali – Karachi – Nhava Sheva – Hazira – Mundra – Jeddah – Tangier – Rotterdam – Hamburg – London Gateway – Antwerp – Tangier – Jeddah – Jebel Ali

Middle East – East Mediterranean (EM3):

Highlights: extending our East Mediterranean service network to the Middle East.

New Port Rotation: Jebel Ali – Hamad – Dammam – Jubail – Jebel Ali – Jeddah – Port Said West – Mersin – Piraeus – Izmit – Istanbul – Aliaga – Iskenderun – Damietta – Jeddah – Jebel Ali