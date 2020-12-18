2020 December 18 11:38

BlueWater Reporting issues liner shipping profit outlook report

BlueWater Reporting has issued a report on liner shipping company profits, as well as the financial outlook for Q4 2020 and beyond.



Strong spot rates, an array of new container services sprouting up to meet demand, and Hapag-Lloyd recently raising its full-year earnings forecast all point to a profitable Q4 2020 for liner shipping companies.



BlueWater Reporting’s latest report, “Liner shipping companies expected to post strong Q4 financial results,” provides the net profit of prominent liner shipping companies for Q3 2020 and for the first nine months of 2020 in comparison to the corresponding 2019 periods.



The report also provides data on why carriers were so profitable in Q3 2020, container capacity data on major trade lanes, and a detailed outlook for the liner shipping industry, including how several liner shipping companies have expressed a strong forecast for Q4 2020 and full-year earnings.



About BlueWater Reporting



BlueWater Reporting, an established research and analysis company based in Jacksonville, Fla., has an extensive database that offers various apps for users to track ocean liner operations. The apps each offer different types of data, ranging from the number of shipping services and carriers offering container vessel capacity on a given trade lane, blanked container vessel sailings on a specific trade lane, transit time data for container services and other liner services, and more! BlueWater Reporting also has an analytics department that provides in-depth reports, commentaries and charts on trends in the logistics industry.