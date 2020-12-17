  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 17 16:56

    BW LPG takes up further option for LPG-retrofits

    Oslo-listed BW LPG – the world's leading owner and operator of LPG vessels – has announced today that it will retrofit a further three MAN B&W 6G60ME-C9.2 type engines to MAN B&W 6G60ME-C9.5-LGIP dual-fuel types, capable of operating on fuel oil and LPG. This is another option of a 4+4+4+3 contract with MAN PrimeServ – MAN Energy Solutions’ after-sales division, the company said in its release.

    MAN Energy Solutions announced the first four retrofit orders in September 2018 in advance of the official launch of the ME-LGIP engine at its Research Centre Copenhagen, and exchanged the contract publically with BW LPG during the event. Two +4 options were subsequently confirmed with this new +3 option making a total of 15 vessels for ME-LGIP retrofits.

    The confirmation of the latest option follows on the heels of the successful ME-LGIP conversion in late-October 2020 of the main engine aboard BW LPG’s LPG carrier, ‘BW Gemini’ making it the world’s first commercial vessel to be propelled by a two-stroke LPG dual-fuel engine.

    With LPG as a marine fuel, the BW Gemini’s output efficiencies rise by around 10% against fuel oil, which will in turn generate notable gains in total voyage fuel-economics. This, along with other advantages, secures LPG’s position as a long-term, sustainable marine fuel.

    Cost-wise, LPG is also a better option than compliant fuel oil, with high lifetime-savings prospects. By leveraging LPG as a marine fuel, BW LPG’s vessels benefit from savings due to lower fuel consumption and full dual-fuel flexibility, which guards against price sensitivity to post-2020 fuel price fluctuations. Furthermore, the ability to use LPG cargo as a supplemental fuel source also reduces time and fees for fuel bunkering.

    Harnessing LPG propulsion translates into cleaner, more efficient engines that are cheaper to maintain. In addition, the fuel flexibility of dual-fuel engines ensures full redundancy for uninterrupted operations.

    Simultaneously, MAN PrimeServ’s research showed that a retrofit would be the most environmentally friendly solution. A retrofitted vessel generates 35 times less CO2-emissions compared to a newbuild vessel and, compared to 2020-compliant fuels, using LPG as a fuel would reduce: SOx by 99%, CO2 by 15%, NOx by 10%, and particulate matter by 90%.

    About BW LPG

    BW LPG is the world's leading owner and operator of LPG vessels, owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC) with a total carrying capacity of over 3 million CBM. With five decades of operating experience in LPG shipping and experienced seafarers and staff, BW LPG offers a flexible and reliable service to customers.

Другие новости по темам: MAN Energy Solutions, BW LPG  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 17

18:56 Odfjell issues statement on incident at Odfjell Terminals Houston
18:36 Eagle Bulk Shipping acquires modern Ultramax
18:15 Solstad awarded contract for three PSV’s
17:36 P&O Ferrymasters and DP World begin rolling-out integrated maritime and logistics services
17:31 SMM DIGITAL: The future of shipping is smart
17:06 The 4th Hydraulic Structures and Dredging Int’l Congress to be held at the CCI, March 10-11, 2021
16:56 BW LPG takes up further option for LPG-retrofits
16:21 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Dec 17
16:18 MOL and Kobe Steel start application test of 'Binary Cycle Power Generation System for Ships'
16:14 LR awards AiP to HMD for 30,000 CBM LNG carrier with IMO type B tank
15:15 Preparations for Brexit visible in port of Rotterdam from now on
15:06 Global Container Congestion: BPA Statement on calls for an inquiry
14:55 Maersk plans to build and operate a new sales and logistics centre in Duisburg
14:14 LR and NETSCo to develop Jones Act compliant wind turbine installation vessel
14:03 British Ports Association: Ports concerned infrastructure funding won’t be sufficient and warning that timescales are becoming extremely challenging
13:37 Zvezda Shipyard gets nod to build nuclear-powered ships
13:12 Royal IHC and Arab Potash Company successfully launch CSD ALYARMOUK
12:47 Transneft Kozmino Port completes modernization of three oil storage tanks
12:31 Stena Line reveals the names of the new Baltic Sea vessels
12:11 Keppel to build wind turbine installation vessel in the U.S. worth about S$600m
12:07 Port of Arkhangelsk introduces ice restrictions as from January 1, 2021
11:30 Port Bronka extends the support for its clients until the end of 2021
11:13 Aker Solutions wins contracts for both onshore plant and subsea system for Northern Lights CO2 storage
11:01 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 17
10:39 Rambov Grain/Bulk Terminal inaugurated in St. Petersburg
09:48 Crude futures prices rise on USA oil stocks decline
09:26 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 16
09:05 The NYK Group conducts demonstration test of collision avoidance navigation research employing AI
08:47 CMA CGM improves port coverage and vessel deployment on EPIC, EPIC2, MEDEX and MEGEM services

2020 December 16

18:47 ecoSPEARS to deploy clean water technology at Port of San Diego America’s Cup Harbor
18:07 Yang Ming holds naming ceremony for 2,800 TEU new vessel
18:07 PortNews, Marine Engineering Bureau to host the Philosophy of Ship Design online conference Dec 23-25, 2020
17:45 EnBW partners with Bureau Veritas for offshore wind farm project certification
17:27 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg launches fully automated e-service for pass application approvals
17:23 Hapag-Lloyd announces brand new service setup for Europe - Middle East & Indian Subcontinent Services
17:12 ROSATOM official says the Chukotka icebreaker construction at Baltiysky Shipyard will take 5.5 years
17:01 The entire Stockholm Norvik Port is now open
16:59 Port of Oakland import cargo volume up in November 2020
16:33 Port of Vyborg cargo volume in Jan-Nov plummeted by 46%
16:20 Port of Vysotsk eleven-month cargo volume fell 7%
16:05 Weathernews Inc. Global Ice Center announced its review of Arctic Ocean ice conditions during 2020
15:53 Vostochnaya Verf slated first crab boat Okhotsk launching ceremony for Dec 18
15:24 ICTSI Pakistan welcomes CWX service
15:21 Keppel strengthens track record with delivery of fifth dredger
15:12 RINA’s Greek fleet operation centre casts off
14:29 MOL and euglena Co. conduct sea trial of MOL Group tugboat using euglena biodiesel fuel for the first time in Port of Nagoya
14:17 World’s first truly global, real-time maritime emergency service launched by Iridium
13:42 DNV GL awards AIP to Daehan Shipbuilding for small-size LPG carriers
13:24 Wärtsilä Hybrid Upgrades will give two Østensjø Rederi vessels attractive environmental profile
13:13 Aker Solutions awarded new Johan Sverdrup contract
12:52 Baltiysky Zavod Shipyard hosts keel-laying ceremony for Project 22220 icebreaker Chukotka
12:41 Hiab launches new electric MOFFETT forklift
12:28 Port of San Diego approves pilot with FREDsense Technologies to Develop Rapid Stormwater Monitoring Device
12:14 Port of Ust-Luga volume in Jan-Nov fell 2% (update)
12:00 Port of Los Angeles cargo volume increases 22% in November 2020
11:58 Port of Vyborg announces icebreaker support period for winter shipping season 2020-2021
11:32 Full marine package for Fujairah f3 independent power plant awarded to Jan De Nul
11:28 Icebreaking assistance season starts in Passenger Port of St. Petersburg basin
11:01 Crude futures prices decline on USA oil stocks growth
10:48 DNV GL and SSE Renewables celebrate 10-year partnership advancing wind power forecasting capabilities