2020 December 16 16:33

Port of Vyborg cargo volume in Jan-Nov plummeted by 46%

Coal and coke exports dropped, while liquid bulk volume on the rise



The total volume of freight handled at the Port of Vyborg between January through November dropped by 46% on the same period in 2019 to 609 700 tonnes, the Baltic Sea Ports Authority said.



In the eleven-month period handling of bulk cargo decreased by 51% to 519 300 tonnes. Coal and coke exports dropped by 79% to 128 400 tonnes, mineral fertilizers volume fell by 13% to 348 100 tonnes. Other bulk cargoes showed a 35-percent growth to 38 000 tonnes.



Handling of break-bulk cargo increased by 21% as compared to January-November 2019 to 74 600 tonnes. Liquid bulk (chemical) cargo jumped by 3.2 times to 9 800 tonnes.



In 2019 cargo throughput at the Port of Vyborg fell by 37% to 1.21 million tonnes.



Port Logistic LLC is a stevedoring company and sole operator of the Seaport of Vyborg. The total area of the port is 16,2 ha. The company provides transshipping of various kinds of general cargo, dry and liquid bulk (mineral fertilizers, pellets, coal, ore, timber, scrap metal, aluminium hydroxide) and chemical liquid bulk.



The port offers safe storage facilities and has 47 700 m2 of open storage and 3779 m2 of protected storage.



During the summer navigation period the port accommodates passenger vessels.



Seaport of Vyborg is located at the intersection of the Intermodal Transport Corridor and Pan-European Transport Corridor that connect the North-West of Russia with the EU countries, the main highway in and out of the port is the Scandinavia Highway.



The Seaport of Vyborg has a permanent border entry point for passengers and cargo. Cargo arrives to the port onboard sea and river vessels, by trucks and by rail.