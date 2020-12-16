2020 December 16 15:24

ICTSI Pakistan welcomes CWX service

Pakistan International Container Terminal (PICT) recently welcomed the inaugural call of the China India West Coast X-PRESS (CWX) service at the Port of Karachi, the company said in its release.

Operated by Xpress Feeders, KMTC, and T.S. Lines, the fixed-day weekly service made its first call at PICT in November 18 with the arrival of the 5,470-TEU MV Barbara – one of the six vessels deployed to the service. The CWX service offers a fast and direct connection between Central China and India West Coast/Pakistan.



The service routes through the ports of Shanghai, Ningbo and Shekou in China; Singapore; Port Klang in Malaysia; Nhava Sheva in India; Karachi; Mundra in India; Colombo in Sri Lanka; Port Klang; and Hong Kong, and returns to Shanghai, providing PICT’s customers with improved port coverage for their cargo.