2020 December 16 11:58

Port of Vyborg announces icebreaker support period for winter shipping season 2020-2021

The decision was made following the continuation of stable freezing temperatures in Vyborg Bay



Igor Malafeev, the Port of Vyborg Harbourmaster has ordered the beginning of icebreaker assistance period within the basin and on access channels of the Leningrad Region based Port of Vyborg. The icebreaking service will be provided as from 08:00 Moscow time, December 16, 2020.