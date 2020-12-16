2020 December 16 11:28

Icebreaking assistance season starts in Passenger Port of St. Petersburg basin



The decision was made due to freezing temperatures and the beginning of ice formation in the Neva Bay



The period of icebreaker escort of vessels in the basin of the seaport Passenger Port of St. Petersburg and on access shipping channels is effective as from 08:00 Moscow time, December 16, 2020. The corresponding order was signed by Alexander Volkov, interim Harbourmaster.