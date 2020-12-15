2020 December 15 16:58

Port of Ventspils throughput fell by 39% in 11M’2020

Throughput of Ventspils port continues decreasing due to redirection of Russian cargo flows and spread of COVID-19

In January-November 2020, the port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 11.83 million tonnes of cargo (down 39%, year-on-year), the Port Authority statistics said.

According to the statement, in November the port handled 1.1 million tonnes of cargo including 706,000 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo, 204,000 tonnes of dry bulk cargo and 202,000 tonnes of general cargo.

In January-November, the number of ship calls fell by 15% to 1,201 calls.

Ventspils port is located near Venta river. There are terminals for loading and unloading of crude and oil products, liquid chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro trailers. In 2019, the port handled 20.46 million tonnes of cargo.