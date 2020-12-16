2020 December 16 13:24

Wärtsilä Hybrid Upgrades will give two Østensjø Rederi vessels attractive environmental profile

The Wärtsilä Hybrid Upgrade solution, has been selected for retrofitting two offshore construction vessels owned by Norwegian operator Østensjø Rederi. The upgrading project will allow less use of the ships’ engines with correspondingly lower levels of exhaust emissions while operating in dynamic positioning (DP) mode, and will also lower emission levels in all other operational modes. The order with the technology group Wärtsilä was placed in the third quarter of 2020.



The two ships, the ‘Edda Fauna’ and ‘Edda Flora’, were built in 2008. The customer opted for the Wärtsilä Hybrid Upgrade solution in order to give the ships a more attractive environmental profile for potential charterers. The Wärtsilä Hybrid Upgrade solution will include the company’s new electronic DC bus-link, which allows a vessel to operate in DP 2 and 3 modes with a closed DC bus in hybrid, and an open bus on the AC system. The reduced running of the engines saves fuel and lessens the carbon footprint, while engine maintenance requirements are also alleviated.



“We intend to be a shipping company that leads in sustainable operations. Today’s carbon footprint is to be reduced through systematic efforts and continued technical development at all levels. This is why we have chosen to upgrade these vessels to hybrid propulsion, which is an area of technology where Wärtsilä excels,” says Egil Arne Skare, Chief Project Officer, Østensjø Rederi.



“The Wärtsilä Hybrid Upgrade solution aligns with our five strategic themes; Towards Zero Emissions, Efficiency, Safety, Reliability, and Fuel Flexibility. There is a growing trend in the marine sector towards hybrid propulsion, with more and more companies taking advantage of the benefits it offers,” says Helge Solberg, Senior Proposal Engineer, Wärtsilä Marine Power.



Delivery of the Wärtsilä equipment to both vessels is planned for January 2021.



Funding from Enova, the Norwegian government enterprise that promotes the environmentally friendly production and consumption of energy, has been an important contribution to this project.



The marine industry’s first integrated hybrid power module



By combining its competences in marine electrical, automation and engine technology, Wärtsilä has brought together multiple functions and systems to deliver a single integrated hybrid power module that combines engines, an energy storage system, and power electronics optimised by a unique and highly sophisticated, energy management system (EMS).



The EMS functions as the ‘brain’ in the Wärtsilä Hybrid System optimising the energy flows between the different power sources, storage and consumers to achieve the highest efficiency possible.

Wärtsilä Marine Power in brief



Wärtsilä Marine Power leads the industry in its journey towards a decarbonised and sustainable future. Our portfolio of engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems deliver the reliability, safety, and environmental performance that Wärtsilä’s Smart Marine vision encompasses. We offer our customers performance-based agreements, lifecycle solutions, and an unrivalled global network of maritime expertise.



Wärtsilä in brief:



Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world.