  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 15 12:38

    Port of Gdansk strikes new ‘Black Sea to the Baltic’ trade route deal with USPA

    Poland’s biggest port, the Port of Gdansk, has signed a letter of intent with the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) to open up a new alternative transport corridor between the Black Sea and the Baltic. Details of the agreement are being formally unveiled after an MoU was set up during an official visit to Ukraine by the Polish President Andrzej Duda in October.

    Port of Gdansk President Lukasz Greinke said a working group has been established to promote the new ‘Black Sea to the Baltic’ route with a focus on transporting container cargo by rail between Gdansk and primarily Odessa, Ukraine’s biggest port. He confirmed the planned train route is: Port Gdańsk - Warsaw - (Terminal Sławków - Hrubieszów) - Dorohusk or Medyka - Kiev – Ukrainian ports (Odessa, Czernomorsk, Yuzhnyj).  He said the aim initially is to run the service once a week with a train departing from Gdansk to Ukraine with a separate service departing weekly from Ukrainian ports to Gdansk.

    “We have two prime objectives with the new ‘Black Sea to the Baltic’ intermodal corridor,” he said. “First, we want to provide an alternative route to Western Europe for trade coming from major inland Chinese cities like Xian along the Silk Road through Kazakhstan over the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan and Georgia and over the Black Sea to Ukraine. Second, we want to offer a new route for Ukrainian and Turkish companies wanting to transport cargo, such as ro-ro, to Central and Western Europe and on to Scandinavia via Gdansk. We are already speaking with Turkish ship owners and freight forwarders about the benefits of the new corridor in terms of speed and efficiency. We see this new route as an exciting element of our plans to grow tonnage through the port to 50million tonnes in 2021 rising to 60million in five years.”

    The Polish Government’s Minister for Infrastructure Andrzej Adamczyk said: “The cooperation between the Port of Gdansk and the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority will become the foundation for a common intermodal corridor. The agreement fits perfectly with the concept of the Three Seas Initiative, (see notes to editors 1) also of the Trans-Caspian Corridor (see notes to editors 2).”

    Mr Greinke said the Port of Gdansk and the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority will act as coordinators for the new route’s logistics chain.

    “We are not only talking about terminals located within the administrative boundaries of Ukrainian ports or the Port of Gdansk, but also land terminals located in the immediate hinterland of the ports and along the route of the Black Sea-Port Gdansk transport corridor,” he said. “The route will be supported by freight forwarding companies, as well as the customs services of Ukraine and Poland. This will ensure the smooth movement of trains at the border points.”

    The Port of Gdansk is one of Europe’s fastest growing ports and this year broke into the top 20 biggest ports on the continent despite the disruption to international trade caused by the coronavirus crisis. The port has been able to maintain tonnage levels at around 48million tonnes for 2020 thanks to its ability to manage all cargo types. The Port of Gdansk contains DCT Gdansk, the largest container terminal in Poland, and as a result is the only Baltic port capable of receiving direct calls from Asia from the biggest ships in the world. It has a hinterland and foreland of 120million people with connectivity across Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Ukraine, Belarus and Scandinavia.

    1) Three Seas Initiative
    The Three Seas (3SI) is an initiative founded in 2015 that brings together 12 EU Member States between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic seas: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

    3SI aims to develop currently insufficient connectivity along the North-South infrastructure axis of Europe by advancing cross-border and transnational projects mainly in the areas of transportation, energy, and digital communication. By enhancing regional integration, promoting energy security, and leveraging market potential, the 3SI increases cohesion in Europe and strengthens the transatlantic community, while having positive impact on other countries in the region.

    2) Trans-Caspian Corridor
    The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) or Middle Corridor, is a conglomeration of rail, ports, shipping and logistics companies from China, Europe, and trans-Caspian geographies comprising China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Romania, and Poland. The multimodal route supports trade between Europe and Asia and offers a bridge for transport and logistics companies engaged in trade relations between countries located to the east and west of the Caspian Sea.

    Port of Gdansk
    The Port of Gdansk is a major international transportation hub situated in the central part of the southern Baltic coast, which ranks among Europe’s fastest growing regions. According to the strategy of European Union the Port of Gdansk plays a significant role as a key link in the Trans-European Transport Corridor No. 1 connecting the Nordic countries with Southern and Eastern Europe. The Port of Gdansk is comprised of two principal sections with naturally diverse operational parameters: the inner port stretched along the Dead Vistula and the port canal, and the outer port affording direct access to the Gulf of Gdansk. The inner port offers a comprehensive range of terminals and facilities designed to handling containerised cargo, passenger ferries and Ro-Ro vessels, passenger cars and citrus fruit, sulphur, phosphorites and other bulk. The other quays fitted with versatile equipment and infrastructure are universal in use and enable the handling of conventional general as well as bulk cargo such as rolled steel products, oversize and heavy lifts, grain, artificial fertilizers, ore and coal. The outer port performs its operations on piers, quays and cargo handling jetties situated immediately on the waters of the Gulf of Gdansk. This section of the port offers state-of-the-art facilities suited to handling energy raw materials such as liquid fuels, coal and liquefied gas. The outer port also accommodates modern Deepwater Container Terminal.

    DCT Gdansk
    DCT Gdansk container terminal enables Poland to be connected to the world’s largest shipping trade-lane; between Europe and Asia. A vital piece of investment ensuring that Polish goods can trade with Asia more efficiently, reducing cost, providing more competitive delivery times and a lower carbon footprint per container than alternative ports. DCT does not just serve Poland but is also one of the most efficient ways to serve the Baltic Sea market via transshipment and is also the most cost competitive way to serve the hinterland markets of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Belarus and Western Ukraine. In 2018 DCT Gdansk handled over 1.9m TEU (20-foot equivalent unit), with direct calls by the largest ships afloat. DCT Gdansk is the only terminal in the Baltic Sea capable of handling ships of this size. DCT Gdansk exceeded 2.0m TEU in 2019. DCT was acquired in 2019 by the Singapore based PSA Group, one of the largest port operators in the world with a shareholding by the Polish Government investment arm PFR and Australian investment fund IFM.

Другие новости по темам: Ukrainian seaports, cooperation, Port of Gdansk, transport corridor  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 15

18:21 PrimeServ to retrofit greenest-ever SCR system for German cruise ship
18:07 Underwater drones manufactured in the port of Riga successfully compete in the world markets
18:03 RS optimizes cold resistant steel requirements
17:49 ICTSI raises PHP4.7B (USD97M) from sale of 40M treasury shares
17:30 Severnaya Verf starts cutting steel for eighth trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO Group
17:11 Exercise shows 8-9% fuel savings in JIT arrival trial
17:09 e5 Lab and ClassNK sign JRA on cyber security
16:58 Port of Ventspils throughput fell by 39% in 11M’2020
16:41 Wärtsilä Liquid Concentration Package is beneficial for land-based industry
16:22 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge for cargo moved from East Russia to South East Asia
16:19 Concordia Maritime appoints new CFO
16:00 Zvezda shipyard launches lead multifunctional ice-class supply vessel of Project IBSV10022
15:51 Maritime social partners request the EC to follow up on prompt and predictable disembarkation of rescued people in distress at sea
15:48 Coast Guard repatriates 15 migrants to the Dominican Republic
15:13 As a result of Brexit, VERIFAVIA is moving its EU MRV operations from UK to France
15:11 Stena Line launch new freight connection between Luxembourg and Sweden
14:42 Solstad signs frame agreement with ExxonMobil in Brazil
14:27 Equinor acquires interests in conventional onshore assets in Russia
14:06 Russian Fishery Company takes delivery of its first supertrawler
13:47 LR awards AiP to Jiangnan for its VLGC digital ship design
13:28 GTT receives an order from SHI for the tank design of new LNG carrier
12:43 Record draught in Rotterdam container shipping
12:38 Port of Gdansk strikes new ‘Black Sea to the Baltic’ trade route deal with USPA
12:25 Rosneft discovers unique gas field in Kara Sea
12:00 Throughput of Russian seaports in 11M’2020 declined by 2.3% (detalization)
11:37 Verifavia Shipping provides BSM with IHM maintenance services for 350 vessels
10:51 Volga Shipping Company carried 8.2 million tonnes of cargo in river navigation season of 2020
10:28 DPC completes major road works
10:09 Elme Metall participates in construction of unique swing bridge in Estonia
10:04 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 15
09:52 BLRT Grupp constructed world's first self-propelled detachable icebreaking bow
09:30 Oil prices decrease on demand concerns
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of December 14

2020 December 14

18:15 Jotun, HHI and HMM join forces to unlock green benefits with proactive hull cleaning
17:54 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 15,136 pmt
17:41 CMA CGM ramps up its capacity between Asia and Europe in response to unprecedented demand
17:30 Russia: Ten crab-catching vessels feature SCHOTTEL ControllablePropellers
17:27 Bronka continues providing support to its clients through 2021
17:18 Atlantic Shores submits offshore wind project bids in New Jersey
16:59 KONTUR SPb secured court’s judgement for IC “Soglasiye” to cover payments in respect of Abrau tanker incident in Bosphorus strait
16:41 Port of Ashburton conducts hydrographic surveys and benthic studies
16:19 MODEC secures operations and maintenance contract for Sangomar field development FPSO to be deployed offshore Senegal
15:54 VOS will charter out its PSV duo to ENI to commence work in Mozambique
15:52 RF Government expands borders of Dickson seaport
15:26 How to ensure a safe port of the future: Jens Meier conducts his 1st IAPH Regional Meeting in Hamburg
15:11 Babcock invests in technically advanced shipbuilding facility
14:18 Amendments to the IBC code and MARPOL Annex II
14:08 Hafnia reports explosion, fire on board its tanker BW Rhine
13:48 PANYNJ to install first indoor all-electric fuel cell technology reducing emissions and air pollution through clean onsite power generation
13:21 Goeyvaerts adds four more Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor cranes to its fleet of handling equipment
13:00 First Russian cryogenic pump successfully tested at Yamal LNG
12:38 Concordia Maritime appoints new CFO
12:08 Kongsberg Digital cements leading position in the energy transition
11:46 Urgent action is needed to reduce over-fishing and reform support to the fisheries sector, warns latest OECD report
11:39 Broward County Commission approves partnership agreement with Army Corps for Port Everglades channel deepening and widening project
11:18 MOL announces the integration of business, the establishment of a new Company
10:52 Port of Helsinki throughput in 11M’2019 fell by 8.3% YoY
10:26 Port of Klaipeda (Lithuania) handled 43.5 million tonnes of cargo in 11M’2020, up 2.3% Y-o-Y
10:04 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 11M’2020 dropped by 27.4%
09:58 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 14