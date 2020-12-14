Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 15,136 pmt

2020 December 14 17:54

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between December 7 and December 11 grew by RUB 659 and totaled RUB 15,136 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows: