-
2020 December 14 17:54
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 15,136 pmt
M100 fuel oil price grew by RUB 659
Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between December 7 and December 11 grew by RUB 659 and totaled RUB 15,136 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
- North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 13,350 pmt;
- Central Federal District – the product price grew by RUB 623 to RUB 14,987 pmt;
- Volga Federal District – the price rose by RUB 1,017 to RUB 13,493 pmt;
- Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 12,850 pmt;
- Siberian Federal District – the price grew by RUB 406 to RUB 16,036 pmt;
- Far Eastern Federal District - the price grew by RUB 1,100 to RUB 23,530 pmt.