2020 December 14 15:54

VOS will charter out its PSV duo to ENI to commence work in Mozambique

The team of VOS started 2020 filled with optimism, in a shipping market that looked to be emerging from its long slump. Unfortunately, COVID-19 and another oil-price crash brought fresh challenges throughout the year and it was hard to find an offshore drilling campaign that had not been postponed or cancelled. However, VOS' continuing diligence and recognised work record has paid off, as the Company has recently fixed another exciting charter with ENI on a long-term drilling project off Mozambique, with platform-supply vessel (PSV) VOS Princess to join sister vessel VOS Principle in support of the drillship SAIPEM 12000.



ENI’s campaign will resume in the second half of December, after a suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The project is scheduled to last around seven months and we are confident that both vessels will perform to the full satisfaction of our customer.



VOS Princess and VOS Principle have both completed the necessary special surveys and are now proceeding to African waters, where they will commence work in the coming weeks.



VOS Princess, under management of VOS Singapore, had spent the earlier part of this year on an Indian charter, performing supply and accommodation duties. Her docking and special survey were conducted in early November at the Keppel Yard in Singapore.



VOS Principle, managed by VOS Genoa, had previously worked for ENI in the region during 2019 and 2020. Her docking and special survey were carried out in Italy and Greece, before departure to Mozambique.



The continuing strict COVID-19 guidelines made these dockings and surveys somewhat of a logistical challenge and we are grateful to all those who enabled us to complete the work successfully and on time.