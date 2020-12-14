2020 December 14 15:52

RF Government expands borders of Dickson seaport

An artificial plot of land will be built for an oil terminal with annual capacity of 25 million tonnes



The territory of Dickson seaport on the Taimyr peninsula (Krasnoyarsk Territory) has been expanded by RF Government’s Decree dated 9 December 2020 (No 3276-р) for an oil terminal with annual capacity of 25 million tonnes. The document has been published on the official internet portal for legal information.



According to the document an artificial plot of land and construction of infrastructure facilities will be conducted by Taimyrneftegaz-Port.



The new terminal located some 40 km from the settlement of Dickson will be used for shipments and transportation of oil produced within the new oil cluster on the Taimyr. The 25-million tonne terminal can be later expanded to 50 million tonnes. The port and the Payakhskoye field will be linked by a 400-km pipeline.