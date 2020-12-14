2020 December 14 11:18

MOL announces the integration of business, the establishment of a new Company

TOKYO-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. ("MOL") announced the policy for the reorganization of the Dry Bulk business within the Group.



1. Outline of the Reorganization



Mitsui O.S.K. Kinkai, Ltd. (the Company's 100% owned subsidiary, "MOL Kinkai") and MOL's small- and medium- sized bulker business, wood chip carrier business and Panamax business, excluding services for steel manufacturers and domestic electric power companies, will be integrated.



2. Purpose of the Reorganization



The business environment surrounding the shipping industry is changing at an extremely rapid pace, with factors such as the changes in world's political and economic trends, structural changes in energy demand, diversification of customer transportation needs, abnormal weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, all having a significant impact.



To tackle these changes, on June 22, 2020, in their Management Plan "Rolling Plan 2020", MOL announced the intention to "Enhance the organizational strength by mobilizing resources of all of the group companies", and to "Strengthen growth strategies and conduct structural reforms depending on the business characteristics" in order to achieve MOL's 10year vision to "become a group of Business Units with No.1 competitiveness in respective areas".



In line with these strategies, MOL and MOL Kinkai have recently decided on a policy of integrating their businesses and establish a new company with MOL Kinkai as the surviving company, with the aim of developing a business entity to respond to the drastically changing business environment and to strengthening customer service.



The new company will be a unique entity with a diverse range of vessel types and sizes, ranging from 10,000 DWT to 100,000 DWT, including bulk carriers, wood chip carriers and multipurpose vessels. The Dry Bulk transportation service that each business units have been providing to meet the requirements of their various customers will be improved to a higher level by maximizing the synergies from this reorganization. The new company will enhance environmental initiatives such as GHG reduction, provide one-stop service to our customers regardless of the cargo or vessel type, add value by providing a wide range of transportation solutions, and will strive to become a "strong and resilient" Dry Bulk carrier.



3. Outline of the new company



In April 2021, the name of MOL Kinkai will be changed (Hereinafter referred to as the "new company"), and in April 2022, the businesses will be transferred to the new company involving integration of the organization and personnel.



4. Schedule of the Integration



December 11, 2020: Resolution of the Board of Directors on the Group Reorganization Policy

April 1, 2021: Change the name of MOL Kinkai, Start integrated service

April 1, 2022: Business transfer to the new company





Tokyo, Japan headquartered Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a multi-modal transport group operating its fleet of 742 ships with a total deadweight of 54 772 000 tonnes. The Group workforce is 8 931 employees. MOL operates one of the largest and most diverse networks of liner and logistics services around the globe, including weekly Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Americas and Asia–Europe services. MOL is a founding carrier partner in GT Nexus, an e-logistics solutions company. MOL (America) Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of MOL, Ltd., the world’s largest multi-modal shipping company.