2020 December 10 18:01

Throughput of Russian seaports in 11M’2020 fell by 2.3% Y-o-Y

The decrease is gradually slowing down

In January-November 2020, Russian seaports handled 750.73 million tonnes, down 2.3% year-on-year, says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

According to the statement, the decrease should be mainly attributed to the fall of liquid bulk cargo exports. However, the decrease has been slowing down from September 2020.



Between January and November, dry bulk cargo handling grew by 7.3% to 369.13 million tonnes, liquid bulk cargo handling fell by 10.1% to 381.6 million tonnes.



Throughput of seaports in the Arctic Basin fell by 8.6% to 87.78 million tonnes including 27.64 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-4.9%) and 60.14 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-10.3%).



Throughput of seaports in the Baltic Basin fell by 6.6% to 220.24 million tonnes including 101.87 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+0.5%) and 118.37 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-12.0%).



Throughput of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin fell by 1.7% to 230.76 million tonnes including 101.99 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+17.3%) and 128.77 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-12.8%).



Throughput of seaports in the Caspian Basin rose by 12.2% to 7.47 million tonnes including 3.17 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+27.3%) and 4.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+3.2%).



Throughput of seaports in the Far East Basin rose by 4.6% to 204.48 million tonnes including 134.46 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+8.2%) and 70.02 imlt of liquid bulk cargo (-1.6%).