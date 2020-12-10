2020 December 10 15:32

Zvezda shipyard signs contract on construction of two scientific research ships

The ships will be built under the “Science” project



Rosneft says Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda (Zvezda Shipyard in Bolshoy Kamen of the Primorsky Territory) and Scientific Research Fleet Department FEB RAS (Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Science) have signed a contract on construction of two multifunctional scientific research ships of unrestricted navigation.



According to earlier statements of Rosneft, two scientific research ships will be built by Zvezda shipyard under the “Science” project in pursuance of RF Government’s decision to designate SC Zvezda as the sole contractor under the project.



The design of the scientific research ship was developed by Lazurit central design bureau. It has been approved by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping and other supervisory authorities.



The ships are intended for a wide range of research works, both fundamental and applied one. The new multipurpose ships will be deployed for physical, chemical, meteorological, biological, geophysical and other types of research in the global ocean. They are to be equipped with laboratories for analysis of water samples, suspended solids and bottom sediments.



With their Arc4 class, the ships will be able to sail independently in one-year loose pack ice of up to 0.6 m in winter-spring season and up to 0.8 m in summer-autumn season. The ships’ length will be 122.5 m, displacement - 8,130 tonnes, endurance – 50 days, cruising range – 7,500 miles. The ship design also foresees a helipad.



According to earlier reports, in late September 2020 Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order to allocate RUB 27.6 billion for the construction of two scientific research ships of unrestricted navigation.

The Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex is constructed by the Rosneft-led Consortium upon the instruction of President of Russia Vladimir Putin. At the moment, the shipyard’s order portfolio amounts to 53 vessels. The Shipyard’s pilot throughput is provided for by Rosneft that placed an order for 28 vessels. Zvezda’s product line will include vessels of up to 350,000 tonnes displacement, components of marine platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, specialty vessels, and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes, including the equipment that had not previously produced in Russia due to the lack of required launching and hydraulic structures.



