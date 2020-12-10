  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 10 13:24

    CMA CGM to launch its new NC LEVANT EXPRESS standalone service linking North Europe to East Med & Levant

    CMA CGM announced its standalone NC LEVANT new weekly service set up, connecting NORTH EUROPE with EAST MED & LEVANT as from January 8th, 2021 ex Southampton, enabling an enhanced port coverage.

    NC LEVANT EXPRESS features are the following:

    Fleet: 5 vessels x 3,800 / 4,200 TEU nominal capacity
    Rotation (35 days): Southampton - Rotterdam - Hamburg - Antwerp - Le Havre - Tanger - Malta - Alexandria - Damietta - Beirut - Mersin - Iskenderun - Algeciras - Southampton
    Frequency : Weekly
    First calls: Southampton on Friday, January 8th, 2021 | Rotterdam on January 10th | Hamburg on January 12th | Antwerp on January 14th | Alexandria on January 26th | Beirut on January 29th | Mersin on January 30th
    Ocean Transit time references: Antwerp to Alexandria in 12 days / to Beirut in 14 days | Mersin to Southampton in 12 days / to Rotterdam in 14 days



     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    5 additional calls across North Europe (+2| Rotterdam & Le Havre) and East Med/Levant (+3| Tanger, Damietta & Iskenderun)
    Southampton call replacing Felixstowe with flexible, competitive intermodal solutions.
    Tanger & Malta SB and Algeciras NB calls will be offering T/S connections across CMA CGM network services

