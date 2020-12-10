  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 10 11:19

    Austal USA delivers future USS Mobile (LCS 26)

    Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) is pleased to announce that Austal USA has delivered its 13th Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) to the U.S. Navy, from the company’s shipyard in Mobile, Alabama.

    The future USS Mobile (LCS 26) is the fourth ship delivered by Austal USA to the U.S. Navy in CY2020, following the delivery of USS Kansas City (LCS 22) in February, USS Oakland (LCS 24) in June and USNS Newport (EPF 12) in September.

    Austal Chief Executive Officer David Singleton said the delivery of the future USS Mobile, in Mobile, was a very fitting way to finish the year 2020.

    “What better way to end this challenging year than with the delivery of the future USS Mobile in its namesake city. This ship is a fantastic tribute to the spirit and determination of the people of Austal USA and the City of Mobile,” Mr Singleton said.

    “Our warmest congratulations to the US Navy on the delivery of their latest Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship; another great symbol of the success of the United States defence industrial base and a highly capable addition to the fleet.”

    The Independence-class LCS is a fast, agile, focused-mission platform designed for operation in near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operation. It is designed to defeat asymmetric “anti-access” threats, such as mines, quiet diesel submarines and fast surface craft. The 127 metre high-speed trimaran hull warship integrates new technology and capability to support current and future mission capability from deep water to the littorals.

    Four LCSs are presently under various stages of construction at Austal USA’s Mobile, Alabama shipyard; Assembly continues on the future USS Savannah (LCS 28) and USS Canberra (LCS 30), while modules for the future USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32), USS Augusta (LCS 34) are under construction in the module manufacturing facility (MMF). The future USS Kingsville (LSC 36) USS Pierre (LCS 38) are under contract.

    Austal USA is also under contract to build 14 Expeditionary Fast Transport vessels (EPF) for the U.S. Navy, with 12 vessels delivered, an additional vessel under construction and one scheduled.

    This ASX announcement has been approved and authorised for release by David Singleton, Austal Limited’s Chief Executive Officer.


Другие новости по темам: Austal USA, shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 10

16:47 “K” LINE awarded CDP’s “A List 2020” on climate change - earning highest rating “A” for five consecutive years
16:43 A first-of-its-kind naming ceremony for HERO vessel MV Tannhauser
16:39 DOF secures new contract in Brazil
16:31 CMA CGM to launch its new FEMEX standalone service linking North Europe to Marmara & Izmir areas
15:43 Porthos does not expect any delays due to provisional advice EIA Commission
15:32 Zvezda shipyard signs contract on construction of two scientific research ships
15:16 CMA CGM hikes rates for North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea trade
15:04 Petrobras concludes the sale of onshore fields
14:47 MABUX releases its Bunker Weekly Outlook, Dec 10, 2020
14:37 Inzhenernaya Geologiya LLC wins LENMORNIIPROEKT’s tender for engineering survey under Arctic LNG 1 terminal project
14:18 LED façade of the onshore power supply plant presented
13:43 Astrakhan based shipyard delivered two cargo pontoons of Project GPRN
13:24 CMA CGM to launch its new NC LEVANT EXPRESS standalone service linking North Europe to East Med & Levant
13:00 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company set new monthly record for container handling in November
12:31 Port of Long Beach sees best November on record
11:42 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 17.7% in 11M’2020
11:19 Austal USA delivers future USS Mobile (LCS 26)
11:03 RS introduces carbon dioxide emissions assessment service (EU MRV)
10:39 Seaport of Odessa set to attract cruise tourists in 2022-23
10:02 ABB reinforces clean hydrogen commitment with ECH2A membership
09:54 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 10
09:30 Oil prices rise driven by coronavirus vaccine news
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of December 9
09:03 The European Federation of Inland Ports welcomes the European Commission’s renewed commitment to Inland Waterway Transport and Inland Ports to decarbonise transport

2020 December 9

18:31 Port Authority, Van Gelder and Wavin make port of Rotterdam smarter
18:07 Fugro wins three site investigation contracts for IJmuiden Ver offshore wind farm zone
17:56 Navigation restrictions in Primorsk port come into effect on December 15
17:44 Rosmorport took part in Astrakhan Region Governor’s Council for Maritime Activities
17:22 Cunard extends pause in operations
17:07 Santos and Mitsubishi sign SPA for Barossa LNG supply 7
17:00 Ten companies to sell bunker at the port of Novorossiysk during winter navigation season
16:59 Yara announces plans for 500,000 tonnes per annum green ammonia production in Norway
16:35 KR releases new class rules for membrane-type LNG carriers
16:07 Lithuanian LNG terminal’s results in 2020 exceeded expectations
15:21 Port of Oakland refinances to save $87 million in future debt payments
14:58 RF President signs law ratifying agreement on measures to prevent illegal fishing
14:32 Energy-saving "PBCF reaches milestone orders received for 3,500 vessels
14:24 Fuelling the Industry: Low-emission development strategies at The 7th International LNG Congress
14:13 MAN receives an order for a total of six compressor trains to be used on the Sangomar FPSO
13:56 Federal Law on storing agricultural chemicals in ports signed by RF President
13:29 Borealis Finance announces sale of the BOMAR HERMES, acquisition of the ELBSUN and delivery of containerships
13:22 Seaspan announces newbuild containership order for fve high-quality 12,200 TEU containerships
13:12 Gulf Oil International acquires Ocean Tankers facility assets
13:00 Tunisia is the latest country to benefit from training on ISPS Code for port personnel with security duties
12:37 Scorpio Bulkers announces the sale of an Ultramax vessel
12:11 Cruise ships in Stockholm will soon connect to onshore power
12:01 Navigation restrictions introduced at Ust-Luga port
11:35 Pilbara Ports Authority November cargo volume totaled 57.4 million tonnes
10:56 ASCO published its Q3 2020 Safety and Environment Report
10:53 Baltic Container Terminal in Gdynia joins the EU-backed COMODALCE project
10:24 Jan De Nul revalorises existing spaces in a sustainable way
10:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 09
10:05 NCSP Group announces its consolidated financial results for for 9 months 2020
09:41 Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:24 Oil prices decrease in response to data on US reserves
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of December 8

2020 December 8

18:23 Temporary suspension of cargo acceptance to South China during Chinese New Year
18:05 Missile cruiser "Marshal Ustinov" of RF Navy's Northern Fleet left Severomorsk for the Barents Sea
17:48 MSC enhances connection between Asia and Pacific West Coast
17:31 Maersk Product Tankers completes sale of 14 vessels in an agreement with CDBL