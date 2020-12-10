2020 December 10 10:39

Seaport of Odessa set to attract cruise tourists in 2022-23

In early December, the world's largest cruise ports Association «MedCruise» launched an online marketing campaign aimed at resuming sea travels in the Mediterranean, Black, Adriatic and Red Seas. The goal of this campaign is to show as fully as possible the attractiveness of the “tourist Mecca of the world” in the run up of the cruise routes developing for 2022–2023 by world tour operators. At the initiative of Odesa port Authority, the marketing campaign includes a demonstration of the tourism potential of Odesa, Constanta, Burgas and Varna - passenger ports that are part of the Black Sea Working Group (on the development of sea tourism).

The promo video of these ports reflects the richness of the architectural, cultural, ethnic and natural originality of the North-Western Black Sea region and shows the possibilities of the tourist infrastructure available in the region: passenger terminals in seaports, airports, hotels, entertainment and other service facilities. The "Odesa’s" part of the presentation video was provided to the External relations department of the port authority by the Department of Culture and Tourism of Odesa City Council in frames of cooperation.

To date the Black Sea Working Group promo video has already been posted on the three main media resources of the Association by the executive directorate of MedCruise: on official website, on Facebook page and on Youtube channel.

In May 2018, at the initiative of Odesa port Authority, a permanent Black Sea Working Group was created, which included representatives of the passenger ports of Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria and «MedCruise» Association.

In October 2018, an international conference in terms of cruise shipping revival in the Black Sea was held in Odesa.