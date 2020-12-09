2020 December 9 13:00

Tunisia is the latest country to benefit from training on ISPS Code for port personnel with security duties

Proper implementation of IMO's maritime security measures is essential for trade. Tunisia is the latest country to benefit from training on ISPS Code for port personnel with security duties. A national workshop in Sfax, Tunisia (30 November-4 December) brought together 26 port personnel and representatives of all entities involved in maritime and port security. The workshop is intended to provide the knowledge required for port facility personnel with designated security duties. Those duties are linked to a Port Facility Security Plan (PFSP), in order to meet the requirements of maritime security regulations in Chapter XI-2 of the SOLAS Convention, the International Ship and Port Facility (ISPS) Code, the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Code, the IMO/ILO Code of Practice on Security in Ports, IMO guidelines on security-related training and familiarization for port facility personnel (MSC.1/Circ.1341) and best practices in the security industry.

The workshop included practical exercises and role playing. It was organized by IMO and the Ministry of Transport and Logistics of Tunisia, under the auspices of IMO's Global Maritime Security Programme.