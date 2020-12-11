2020 December 9 12:01

Navigation restrictions introduced at Ust-Luga port

Taking into account the forecast of low temperatures and ice formation in the water area and at the approaches to the port of Ust-Luga, restrictions on navigation in the port’s waters come into effect on 9 December 2019 by the order of Ust-Luga Port Harbour Master Igor Zolotykh.

The restrictions are applicable to small-size ships, sport sail ships and leisure boats but do not cover small-size ships of port and fishing fleet certified for navigation in ice conditions.