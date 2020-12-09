-
2020 December 9 09:41
Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
The difference with bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam is $27
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg as of 8 December 2020 were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $260 pmt (up $5, week-on-week, and $30 less than in Rotterdam).
Average price of MGO - $378 pmt (up $20, week-on-week, and $27 less than in Rotterdam).
Average price of ULSFO - $369 pmt (up $20, week-on-week, and $31 less than in Rotterdam).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $350 pmt (up $15, week-on-week, and $20 less than in Rotterdam).
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
