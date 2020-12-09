2020 December 9 11:35

Pilbara Ports Authority November cargo volume totaled 57.4 million tonnes

Pilbara Ports Authority reports that its ports recorded a 3% decline in November volumes which reached 57.4 million tonnes.



The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 41.9Mt of which 41.7Mt was iron ore exports. The monthly throughput was a four per cent decrease from November 2019.



Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 185,000 tonnes, an increase of 17 per cent from the same month in 2019.



The Port of Dampier delivered a total monthly throughput of 14.5Mt, the same amount as November 2019.



Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 134,000 tonnes, an increase of 50 per cent from the same month in 2019.