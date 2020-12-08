2020 December 8 17:09

Bunker prices are slightly up in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

The difference with the Port of Singapore is about $24 on the average

According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok as of 8 December 2020 are as follows:

- IFO-380 НS - $270 pmt (flat versus the previous week and $37 less than in Singapore)

- MGO- $410 pmt (up $5, week-on-week and $6 less than in Singapore)

- VLSFO 0.5% - $370 (up $8, week-on-week and $30 less than in Singapore).

The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.