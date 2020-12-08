  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 8 15:19

    KTK-Bunker once again supports the Forum of Dredging Companies as its Sponsor

    The company supplies fuel to dredging ships under all large-scale dredging projects in the Far East of Russia

    KTK-Bunker supports the 8th Forum of Dredging Companies as its Sponsor. The event will be held in Moscow on February 25 as part of the 4th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging”.

    KTK-Bunker specialists will be available in the company’s booth to tell about specific features of delivering bunker and supplies to hi-tech foreign ships involved in dredging projects of Russia’s Far East.

    KTK-Bunker supplies fuel in the ports of the Primorsky and Khabarovsk territories, Sakhalin region and fishing areas of the Okhotsk and Bering seas. The company is focused on supplies under large-scale infrastructure projects of the petrochemical and coal industries as well as construction of new sea terminals.

    KTK-Bunker has an experience of fruitful cooperation with the world’s major dredging companies, Jan De Nul N.V. and СССС, involved in the project on construction of SSC Zvezda in the Bolshoy Kamen Bay.

    In February 2020, KTK-Bunker LLC took part in the 3rd Dredging and Hydraulic Engineering Structures Congress where it signed a contract with CCCC on supply of bunker fuel under the project on construction of a coal terminal in the Sukhodol Bay of Vladivostok port.

    As of today, KTK-Bunker operates in Vanino and Vladivostok. The company is developing wholesale trading of oil products on the Sakhalin and the Kuril islands.

    Port services is a new activity of KTK-Bunker. Ships of up to 6,000 DWT can be docked at a berth of Vanino port’ terminal. It is equipped with an electric facility to supply ships with drinking water.

    Besides, the company has acquired a supply ship currently being repaired and surveyed by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping. By the end of the year it will be deployed for transportation of crew members and supplies to offshore facilities of Vanino and Sovetskaya Gavan ports. There is also a plan to acquire a ship for drinking water supplies.
     
    The Congress is organized by the leading industry-focused media group PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport and with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) and Rosatom.

    More about the Congress >>>>

  RSS   Subscription

