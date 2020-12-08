  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 8 16:27

    SEACOR Holdings announces take private transaction with AIP valuing the Company at approximately $1 billion

    SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) (“SEACOR” or the “Company”) on Monday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliate of American Industrial Partners (“AIP”), a New York-based private equity firm that focuses on buying, improving, and growing industrial businesses, to take the company private. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $1 billion, including net debt.

    Under the terms of the agreement, AIP will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of SEACOR for $41.50 per share in cash. This per share purchase price represents a premium of approximately 14% to the Company’s closing stock price on December 4, 2020, the last trading day prior to today’s announcement, and a premium of approximately 31% over the 90-calendar day volume weighted average price. The agreement was approved by SEACOR’s board of directors and they recommend that SEACOR stockholders tender their shares in the offer.

    “This transaction is an exciting next step for SEACOR, delivering stockholders an immediate and meaningful premium for their shares and providing the Company with access to additional growth capital and financial flexibility,” said Charles Fabrikant, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SEACOR. “AIP is an ideal partner for SEACOR that recognizes the value of its unique, diversified platform and management looks forward to leveraging their investment and operational expertise in pursuing industry consolidation and other growth opportunities across all our businesses. AIP has demonstrated success investing in and growing industrial, services, and marine businesses, and I am confident our employees and customers will greatly benefit from this partnership.”

    "We are thrilled to partner with SEACOR’s talented management team and welcome its family of businesses and employees into the American Industrial Partners portfolio,” said Jason Perri, Partner of AIP. “SEACOR has demonstrated a unique combination of proven investment acumen and a track record as a first-class operator of businesses across various end markets, including the Jones Act marine space. These attributes align perfectly with AIP’s core skill sets and mission, and we are excited to help usher SEACOR into its next phase of growth.”

    The closing of the tender offer will be subject to certain conditions, including the tender of shares representing at least two-thirds of the total number of SEACOR’s outstanding shares, the expiration or termination of the antitrust waiting period, and other customary conditions. Following the successful completion of the tender offer, AIP will acquire all remaining shares not tendered in the tender offer through a second-step merger at the same price. The proposed transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2021. Following the closing of the transaction, Charles Fabrikant will step down from his executive positions and Eric Fabrikant, SEACOR’s current Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer.

    Charles Fabrikant continued, “It has been an honor to work with a talented group of associates. I believe that SEACOR is well positioned to reach its next phase of growth under the leadership of Eric and the rest of the senior team, working in partnership with AIP.”

    Foros acted as financial advisor to SEACOR. Milbank LLP acted as legal advisor to SEACOR and Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal advisor to AIP.

    About SEACOR Holdings
    SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, crisis and emergency management, and clean fuel and power solutions. SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CKH.

    About American Industrial Partners
    American Industrial Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm that makes control investments in industrial businesses serving domestic and global markets. The firm has deep roots in the industrial economy and has been active in private equity investing since 1989. To date, AIP has completed over 100 transactions and currently has more than $7 billion of assets under management on behalf of leading pension, endowment and financial institutions.

Другие новости по темам: Seacor Holdings  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 8

16:50 Valery Zelenko tanker underwent intermediate survey by RINA
16:27 SEACOR Holdings announces take private transaction with AIP valuing the Company at approximately $1 billion
16:14 Test operation of unmanned ships under RF flag to be held between 2020 and 2025
15:41 Greenbrier Marine and Overseas Shipholding Group announce delivery of OSG 205
15:32 AIDA Cruises – route highlights in summer 2021
15:19 KTK-Bunker once again supports the Forum of Dredging Companies as its Sponsor
14:21 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for M/V New Orleans with NYK Line
14:00 Throughput of Taganrog port in 11M’2020 climbed by 4%
13:46 Heerema sisters united for the first time at Landtong Rozenburg
13:19 Mads Qvist Frederiksen announced as new Director of Arctic Economic Council
12:47 AIDA Cruises opens the Canary Islands season 2020/2021 with AIDAperla
12:33 Cargo traffic in Volga Basin grew by 4% in navigation season of 2020
12:11 GTT receives an order from HHI for the design of the tanks of two new LNG carriers
11:50 Icebreaker assistance season at Arkhangelsk port begins on December 11
11:34 Port of Los Angeles enters agreement with IBM to create Cyber Resilience Center
11:12 Port of Ipswich receives its largest ever vessel of liquid nitrogen
10:50 ESPO congratulates Port of Ceuta and Peterhead Port Authority for Achieving Ecoports’ Environmental Management Standard
10:27 MPA extends support for companies, individuals, and seafarers through MaritimeSG Together Package
10:04 KN concludes agreement with UAB Elektrėnų energetikos remontas on reconstruction and adaptation of two storage tanks for bitumen loading
09:45 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 08
09:43 Świnoujście considered as perfect place for deep-water terminal
09:21 Oil prices decrease amid concerns about demand
09:06 Baltic Dry Index as of December 7

2020 December 7

18:52 Equinor joins Europe’s biggest green hydrogen project, the NortH2-project
18:25 ABS publishes Guide for Hybrid Electric Power Systems for Marine and Offshore Applications
18:05 "K" Line participates in “Japan Hydrogen Association”
17:48 NIBULON replenished fish stocks in Dnipro river
17:45 Ports of Auckland’s fully electric Damen RSD-E Tug 2513 launched at Song Cam Shipyard
17:23 Exclusive recreational craft under construction at “Latitude Yachts” plant in Riga port
17:22 Boskalis awarded EUR 75 million worth of infrastructure projects in the Netherlands
17:05 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from North East and South East Asia to North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic
16:44 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 14,477 pmt
16:25 “K” Line takes delivery of 100,000-dwt bulk carrier
16:15 Hapag-Lloyd announces Peak Season Surcharge for Far East to North Europe and Mediterranean
15:42 Rosatom suggests electrification of Baimsky MPC with floating power units
15:15 Bahri signs Training Services Agreement with NMA
14:57 Rosmorport’s Slavyanka sailboat leaves for international expedition
14:33 Baltic Workboats introduced its new ferry model Ferry 22 Electric
14:14 Wärtsilä Voyage delivers LNGPac bunkering and liquid cargo handling simulators at the Mumbai training centre
13:56 Baltiysky Zavod to lay down yet another nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220 on December 18
13:40 Throughput of Azov port planned at 1.94 million tonnes this winter season
13:22 Extraordinary general shareholders meeting of LUKOIL approves interim dividends
13:01 Ocean Yield announces sale of the offshore construction & cable-lay vessel Connector
12:31 Crew changes and abandonment top busy IMO Legal Committee agenda
12:01 Abu Dhabi Ports announces completion of Delma Port’s second phase of development
11:48 Port of Gothenburg launches “Empty Container Initiative” campaign
11:17 MOL signs long-term charter contract for methanol carriers with Waterfront Shipping and construction of newbuilding vessel
10:50 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping participated in IMO MEPC 75 session
10:16 Sperry Marine and DNV GL sign strategic agreement on digitalisation
10:12 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 07
10:03 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 11M’2020 fell by 18.4% YoY
09:59 The largest LNG-powered containership makes first call to Dunkirk
09:39 NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover in 10M’2020 fell by 21.9% YoY
09:20 Oil prices decline on COVID-19 cases growth
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of December 4
09:02 MarineMax appoints Brand Marketing Manager

2020 December 6

16:51 USCG coordinates rescue of 18 near Galapagos Islands
15:42 Port of Rotterdam: Joint flyer campaign during national Brexit Action Day
15:09 2nd edition of 'Smart Ports: Piers of the Future' reinvents itself and exceeds all expectations via the Smart Ports TV platform
14:23 Investment reaps rewards for Pilbara’s ports