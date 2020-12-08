2020 December 8 12:47

AIDA Cruises opens the Canary Islands season 2020/2021 with AIDAperla

On December 5 it was time for AIDAperla to cast off in Las Palmas, Grand Canary, for the first trip of the season around the Canary Islands. As the second ship in the AIDA fleet, AIDAmar will be setting off for her holiday trips from December 20, 2020.

Until the end of December 2020, AIDA Cruises is offering five more departures for all those who wish to escape the grey everyday winter life in Germany. The seven-day cruises with AIDAperla and AIDAmar to the islands of eternal spring will also start in January 2021, always on Saturdays and Sundays from Grand Canary.



After a relaxing day at sea on board, Santa Cruz/La Palma is the first stop of the journey. Next stop is Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Thanks to an extended stay there, AIDA guests can discover the highest peak of Spain or other multifaceted natural wonders of the island for two days during excursions organized by AIDA. The route continues to the island of Fuerteventura, which was declared a biosphere reserve by UNESCO in 2009. Before returning to Grand Canary, Lanzarote will delight all Canary Islands fans with its fascinating volcanic landscapes, salt lakes and nature-loving architecture.



In addition to the incidence rates in the Canary Islands having been very low for months, the Spanish government implemented clear rules for safe travel in November. These are in line with the health and prevention protocols already established by AIDA Cruises, which have been audited by SGS Institut Fresenius and confirmed by the classification society DNV- GL.



With measures such as a free COVID-19 test before the journey, secure arrival and departure, medical care and test capacities on board the AIDA ships, distance regulations and increased disinfection measures along with guided shore excursions, the company offers its guests the greatest possible security for a relaxing vacation.