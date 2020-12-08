2020 December 8 11:12

Port of Ipswich receives its largest ever vessel of liquid nitrogen

ABP says the Port of Ipswich has taken delivery of its largest shipment ever of liquid nitrogen destined for farmers across the UK, which arrived for OMEX Agriculture on November 14 th, 2020.

The vessel MV Sten Frigg was carrying over 13,320t of liquid nitrogen. It is the largest shipment of liquid fertiliser ever received at the Port of Ipswich. Following a successful docking, OMEX discharged the product directly into its own terminal at the port.

“COVID-19 has caused an unprecedented number of challenges for UK agriculture over the last 9 months,” said OMEX Agriculture’s managing director Max Winkler. “But, it’s thanks to the Port of Ipswich as well as our own dedicated support staff and fleet of tankers, as well as quality logistical planning, that we have been able to maintain the supply of liquid nitrogen to our customers and ensured a timely delivery.”

Andrew Harston, ABP Wales and Short Sea Ports director, added: “The month of November saw another record for the Port of Ipswich, as we welcomed the MV Sten Frigg, which carried the largest shipment of liquid fertiliser we’ve had at the port. We look forward to continuing to work with OMEX to support UK farmers through the pandemic and beyond.”