  • 2020 December 8 09:21

    Oil prices decrease amid concerns about demand

    Oil prices fell by 0.47-0.84%

    As of December 8 (07:57, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for February delivery fell by 0.84% to $48.38 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.74% to $45.42 per barrel.

    The decline of oil prices is caused by the growing number of COVID-9 cases worldwide and introduction of new quarantine restrictions.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

2020 December 8

16:50 Valery Zelenko tanker underwent intermediate survey by RINA
16:27 SEACOR Holdings announces take private transaction with AIP valuing the Company at approximately $1 billion
16:14 Test operation of unmanned ships under RF flag to be held between 2020 and 2025
15:41 Greenbrier Marine and Overseas Shipholding Group announce delivery of OSG 205
15:32 AIDA Cruises – route highlights in summer 2021
15:19 KTK-Bunker once again supports the Forum of Dredging Companies as its Sponsor
14:21 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for M/V New Orleans with NYK Line
14:00 Throughput of Taganrog port in 11M’2020 climbed by 4%
13:46 Heerema sisters united for the first time at Landtong Rozenburg
13:19 Mads Qvist Frederiksen announced as new Director of Arctic Economic Council
12:47 AIDA Cruises opens the Canary Islands season 2020/2021 with AIDAperla
12:33 Cargo traffic in Volga Basin grew by 4% in navigation season of 2020
12:11 GTT receives an order from HHI for the design of the tanks of two new LNG carriers
11:50 Icebreaker assistance season at Arkhangelsk port begins on December 11
11:34 Port of Los Angeles enters agreement with IBM to create Cyber Resilience Center
11:12 Port of Ipswich receives its largest ever vessel of liquid nitrogen
10:50 ESPO congratulates Port of Ceuta and Peterhead Port Authority for Achieving Ecoports’ Environmental Management Standard
10:27 MPA extends support for companies, individuals, and seafarers through MaritimeSG Together Package
10:04 KN concludes agreement with UAB Elektrėnų energetikos remontas on reconstruction and adaptation of two storage tanks for bitumen loading
09:45 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 08
09:43 Świnoujście considered as perfect place for deep-water terminal
09:06 Baltic Dry Index as of December 7

2020 December 7

18:52 Equinor joins Europe’s biggest green hydrogen project, the NortH2-project
18:25 ABS publishes Guide for Hybrid Electric Power Systems for Marine and Offshore Applications
18:05 "K" Line participates in “Japan Hydrogen Association”
17:48 NIBULON replenished fish stocks in Dnipro river
17:45 Ports of Auckland’s fully electric Damen RSD-E Tug 2513 launched at Song Cam Shipyard
17:23 Exclusive recreational craft under construction at “Latitude Yachts” plant in Riga port
17:22 Boskalis awarded EUR 75 million worth of infrastructure projects in the Netherlands
17:05 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from North East and South East Asia to North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic
16:44 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 14,477 pmt
16:25 “K” Line takes delivery of 100,000-dwt bulk carrier
16:15 Hapag-Lloyd announces Peak Season Surcharge for Far East to North Europe and Mediterranean
15:42 Rosatom suggests electrification of Baimsky MPC with floating power units
15:15 Bahri signs Training Services Agreement with NMA
14:57 Rosmorport’s Slavyanka sailboat leaves for international expedition
14:33 Baltic Workboats introduced its new ferry model Ferry 22 Electric
14:14 Wärtsilä Voyage delivers LNGPac bunkering and liquid cargo handling simulators at the Mumbai training centre
13:56 Baltiysky Zavod to lay down yet another nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 22220 on December 18
13:40 Throughput of Azov port planned at 1.94 million tonnes this winter season
13:22 Extraordinary general shareholders meeting of LUKOIL approves interim dividends
13:01 Ocean Yield announces sale of the offshore construction & cable-lay vessel Connector
12:31 Crew changes and abandonment top busy IMO Legal Committee agenda
12:01 Abu Dhabi Ports announces completion of Delma Port’s second phase of development
11:48 Port of Gothenburg launches “Empty Container Initiative” campaign
11:17 MOL signs long-term charter contract for methanol carriers with Waterfront Shipping and construction of newbuilding vessel
10:50 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping participated in IMO MEPC 75 session
10:16 Sperry Marine and DNV GL sign strategic agreement on digitalisation
10:12 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 07
10:03 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 11M’2020 fell by 18.4% YoY
09:59 The largest LNG-powered containership makes first call to Dunkirk
09:39 NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover in 10M’2020 fell by 21.9% YoY
09:20 Oil prices decline on COVID-19 cases growth
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of December 4
09:02 MarineMax appoints Brand Marketing Manager

2020 December 6

16:51 USCG coordinates rescue of 18 near Galapagos Islands
15:42 Port of Rotterdam: Joint flyer campaign during national Brexit Action Day
15:09 2nd edition of 'Smart Ports: Piers of the Future' reinvents itself and exceeds all expectations via the Smart Ports TV platform
14:23 Investment reaps rewards for Pilbara’s ports