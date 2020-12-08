2020 December 8 09:21

Oil prices decrease amid concerns about demand

Oil prices fell by 0.47-0.84%

As of December 8 (07:57, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for February delivery fell by 0.84% to $48.38 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.74% to $45.42 per barrel.



The decline of oil prices is caused by the growing number of COVID-9 cases worldwide and introduction of new quarantine restrictions.

OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.