2020 December 7 16:25

“K” Line takes delivery of 100,000-dwt bulk carrier

Today, construction of “CAPE ACE” 100,000-dwt bulker has been completed by Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. Imari Shipyard & Works, “K” Line said in its release.

The ship is compliant with the Common Structural Rules for Bulk Carrier (CSR-BC) for bulk cargo ships. She has wide shallow hull shape with 6 cargo holds which enables to load more cargo compared to Panamax size vessel. She is equipped with “NCF” (Namura flow Control Fin) on her stern and “Rudder Fin” on her rudder both of which are unique products of Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., and such equipment improve her propulsion performance by aligning water flow in front and back of propeller.

Together with an electronically controlled engine, the vessel is expected to save fuel consumption and reduce environmental impact. After the delivery, she is engaged in iron ore and coal transport for a Japanese steel mill under long term contract.