2020 December 7 18:05

"K" Line participates in “Japan Hydrogen Association”

"K" Line participated in the “Japan Hydrogen Association” founded by and among numerous private companies who are aiming for the building and enhancement of the hydrogen society, the company said in its release.

The association will promote global cooperation in hydrogen-oriented activities as well as establishment of supply-chain of hydrogen.

Planned activities of “Japan Hydrogen Association”

1. Proposal and coordination of projects for the social implementation of hydrogen

2. Consideration of fund, its launching, and basic administration and management.

3. Policy proposal for the demand creation, and deregulation.

4. International activities.

5. Information gathering inside and outside Japan, analysis, and publicity.