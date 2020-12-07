2020 December 7 10:16

Sperry Marine and DNV GL sign strategic agreement on digitalisation

Sperry Marine and DNV GL have signed a strategic agreement to enable vessels to securely share their navigation data for use in DNV GL's digital classification services and obtain real-time class status of the navigation solutions, DNV GL said in its release.

The agreement seeks to improve process efficiency for class surveys covering the core elements of vessel navigation, through co-operation on new digital solutions. It will help to streamline the class survey inspection process by giving DNV GL access to data from the ship’s bridge, which can be used to assess the condition of key equipment and better understand hardware and software performance.

SperrySphere is a new digital bridge platform with securely integrated navigation and vessel performance applications. It combines access to smart navigation applications with a secure data link to the navigation bridge equipment and fleet operation centres on shore to improve safety and reduce vessel operating costs.



SperrySphere provides both a ‘system of products’ and a ‘system of systems’ approach to smart shipping. The first element will integrate navigation more deeply into vessel operations through partnerships with third party providers that enhance safety and drive efficiency.

The agreement with DNV GL characterises the ‘system of systems’ approach where the vessel’s operational technology is connected to shoreside systems for monitoring and control as well as optimisation and maintenance, with data securely shared with selected customers and partners.



About Sperry Marine

With over 100 years of history and expertise in navigation, Sperry Marine operates in over 10 countries, with an extensive international presence in Europe, the Americas and Asia and employ over 500 people.

About DNV GL – Maritime

DNV GL is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry.