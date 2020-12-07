2020 December 7 09:02

MarineMax appoints Brand Marketing Manager

MarineMax recently announced Julie Balzano as the Brand Marketing Manager to oversee marketing efforts for Galeon, Aquila, Azimut, and MarineMax Vacations.



Abbey Heimensen, Director of Marketing, comments, "We are thrilled to welcome Julie to our team. Her depth of experience makes her the perfect candidate for our Brand Marketing Manager position. We look forward to learning a lot from Julie as she thrives in her new role."



Julie began her marketing career at Young & Rubicam in New York City before making her way down to Florida. After several years working in Latin America with the US Peace Corps, she joined Florida's economic development organization as an International Trade Manager. In that role, Julie began spearheading international marketing efforts for the state's recreational boating industry before joining the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) in 2012. In her capacity for the NMMA, she worked with hundreds of manufacturers to help them grow their international sales. Julie has led numerous international marketing efforts for the industry around the world.



"I look forward to continuing my career in recreational boating here at MarineMax," begins Julie. "Boating is a beautiful outdoor pastime for our country and an important economic driver, employing many Americans. I'm thankful to be a part of this dynamic company and to contribute in my small way of supporting the boating lifestyle."



Julie grew up with access to summer boating on the east end of Long Island, NY, and has delighted in some unique boating excursions throughout her global travels. Julie is a mom to two young adult children and calls Miami home.

ABOUT MARINEMAX



Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, MarineMax is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Benetti, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Bennington, Crest, MasterCraft, MJM Yachts, NauticStar, Scout, Sailfish, Scarab Jet Boats, Tige, Yamaha Jet Boats, Aquila, Aviara, and Nautique. MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services, as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 77 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. MarineMax also owns Fraser Yachts Group and Northrop & Johnson, leading superyacht brokerage and luxury yacht services companies with operations in multiple countries. The Company also owns and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. MarineMax is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company.