2020 December 4 13:45

Nefteflot lays down third cruise ship of Project PV20S

The ship will be built under the contract with Central Design Bureau “Neptun”



On 4 December 2020, Samara based shipbuilding and ship repair yard Nefteflot laid down yet another cruise ships of Project PV20S (one-day cruise ship, hull No 103), the company told IAA PortNews.



The construction of ships designed by MEB-Design-SPb will be funded by State Transport Leasing Company under the contract with Central Design Bureau “Neptun”, The ships are intended for operation along the Black Sea coast of Russia.

As Neptun CDB told IAA PortNews, the contract foresees construction of five ships with three of them to be built by Nefteflot and two – by shipbuilding facility of Neptun CDB in Novaya Ladoga (Leningrad Region).

On 19 June 2020, Samara based shipbuilding and ship repair yard Nefteflot laid down two cruise ships of Project PV20S (hulls NoNo 101, 102).

On 2 July 2020, two cruise ships of Project PV20S were laid down at shipbuilding facility of Neptun CDB in Novaya Ladoga.

Samara based shipbuilding and ship repair yard Nefteflot works with the licenses of Russian River Register and Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.



Central Design Bureau “Neptun” specializes in designing and production of ships and hovercraft. The company is involved in both military and civil shipbuilding projects.

Related link:

Shipbuilding facility of Neptun CDB in Novaya Ladoga lays down two cruise ships of Project PV20S>>>>

Samara based Nefteflot lays down two cruise ships of PV20S design >>>>