2020 December 4 14:11
CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Kenya and Tanzania
CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from January 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
These new FAK rates will apply as follows:
Origin Range: From North Europe, including Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, France and United Kingdom
Destination Range: To Mombasa (Kenya) and Dar Es Salaam (Tanzania)
Date of application: From January 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
Cargo: dry, OOG and Breakbulk
