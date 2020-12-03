2020 December 3 18:11

Lotos shipyard lays down two more dredgers of Project 93.159

The construction has begun ahead of schedule



On 3 December 2020, Lotos shipyard (Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) laid down two dredgers of Project 93.159, the company told IAA PortNews.

The works are foreseen by the contract signed by Lotos shipyard and State Transport Leasing Company for construction of four self-propelled bucket-wheel dredgers of Project 93.159 for Ob-Irtysh and North-Dvina Basins of IWW.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Transport Minister of Russia Yury Tsvetkov, Astrakhan Region Governor Igor Babushkin, head of Ob-Irtysh Basin Administration Roman Chesnokov and head of Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Aleksey Seleznyov. Igor Shakalo, Director of USC’s Shipbuilding Department, joined the ceremony via video conference.



Lotos shipyard laid down the first two ships of the series (hulls NoNo 504, 505) in September 2020. The shipyard is building them ahead of schedule.



The dredgers can be operated at the temperature between -10ºС (in ice-free waters) and +35ºС. They are intended for dredging, removal of alluvium from rivers and canals, construction of canals.



Technical design of the ship was developed by Royal IHC (Netherlands), detailed construction documentation – by Gorky Central Design Bureau for River Fleet (GCKB Rechflot).



Key particulars of Project 93.159 dredgers: hull length – 50.00 m; hull with – 11.88 m; depth – 2.97 m; average draft (fully fueled) -1.30 m; dredging depth (max) - 10 m; dredging depth (min) - 2.0 m; performance – 900 cbm/hour.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 60 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates about 80% of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.



Issues related to dredging will be discussed at the International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” annually held by IAA PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport. In 2021, the event will be held on 25-26 February at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow and in online format as well. More about the Congress, sponsorship and participation >>>>

Related links:

Lotos shipyard lays down two self-propelled dredgers>>>>

Lotos shipyard starts cutting steel for self-propelled bucket-wheel dredgers of Project 93.159>>>>

IAA PortNews offers photo release from production facilities of Lotos shipyard >>>>

Rosmorrechflot to have 20 dredgers built at Lotos shipyard by 2030 >>>>