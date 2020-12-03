2020 December 3 13:40

Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

Global oil prices are slightly up on expectation of OPEC+ talks

According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $270 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $405 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $353.

The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

Bunker prices at the port of Singapore:

- IFO-380 НS - $306

- VLSFO 0,5% - $380

- MGO - $397

From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.