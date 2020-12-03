2020 December 3 12:34

RF Government drafted decree on providing state support to construction of large-capacity ships

RF Government’s draft decree on providing support to construction of large-capacity ships has been published at the federal portal for draft regulations. The document foresees a measure of state support through partial covering of ship owners’ expenses on leasing and loan agreements.



It should be noted that construction of large-capacity ships in the Russian Federation is at its initial phase of development when additional investments are needed for establishment of local production of equipment, materials and components, training of personnel and development of advanced technologies.



This measure of state support will let companies have their ships in the Russian Federation at competitive costs and terms.



According to the customers, the demand for loan and leasing payment subsidies under shipbuilding projects is estimated at RUB 42 million for 2021; RUB 240 million for 2022 and RUB 1.526 billion for 2023.