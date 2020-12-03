  The version for the print

  • 2020 December 3 12:01

    Busiest month for Port of King’s Lynn in five years

    The Port of King’s Lynn, operated by Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading and best-connected port operator, has reported handling a greater volume of cargo in October 2020 than in any other month over the past five years, ABP said in its release.

    Over 75,000 tonnes of cargo passed through the port in October, of which almost 60,000 tonnes were agribulk products, including wheat, grain and barley.

    This rise in volumes follows ABP’s investment of £400 000 in the refurbishment of its Bentinck silo in King’s Lynn in 2019, which enhanced port capacity. In addition, customers using the silo can benefit from the excellent weighbridge facilities as well as an additional grain processing lab located at the port, which provides quality-testing equipment to improve operational efficiency.

Другие новости по темам: Port of King, ABP  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 December 3

18:31 ABS, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group and the Marshall Islands Registry JDP creates coating needing just one application
18:11 Lotos shipyard lays down two more dredgers of Project 93.159
18:03 Torqeedo powers Thailands first electric passenger ferry fleet
17:28 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivers dry cargo carrier Alfa Mercury
17:06 Wärtsilä signs 5-year agreement with LMM for the main engines for two VLGCs
17:02 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Dec 03, 2020
16:50 The 1st Hackathon dedicated to innovation in the port sector in Morocco launches from December 18 to January 29
16:37 Timber and forestry products account for 24% of Riga port’s total turnover
16:05 Cargotec’s Board of Directors has decided to initiate a sales process for Navis software business
15:59 Rosatom to establish Marine Operations Headquarters for NSR
15:34 Port of Antwerp tightens regulations regarding byloads inside second-hand vehicles
15:22 Operation of unmanned navigation test basin on Neva river to continue next season
15:04 Maersk Tankers adds four Xihe-owned tankers to its pools
14:24 Equinor and SINTEF enter into a strategic collaboration agreement
14:02 Investment reaps rewards for Pilbara’s ports
13:40 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:02 Trafigura becomes a major investor in green hydrogen with H2 Energy
12:34 RF Government drafted decree on providing state support to construction of large-capacity ships
12:01 Busiest month for Port of King’s Lynn in five years
11:55 The study by HTC identifies almost 30 measures that can lead to a reduction in CO2 emissions in the Port of Hamburg
11:29 AS Tallink Grupp published its tatistics for November 2020
11:00 BW LPG enters into agreements to sell two vessels
10:35 Ships of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet completed their visit to Sri Lanka
10:10 Rosmorport takes delivery of self-propelled hopper barge Morskaya
10:02 Soren Toft arrives at MSC as Chief Executive Officer
09:48 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec.03
09:29 Oil prices are slightly down
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of December 2

2020 December 2

18:37 Rolls-Royce acquires leading supplier of ship control systems Servowatch
18:05 Aker and MAN sign agreement to develop energy-efficient compression solutions for carbon capture and storage applications with heat recovery
17:53 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs grew by 7% in 11M’20
17:20 Fincantieri finalizes new generation of thrusters
17:15 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from East Asia (incl. Japan) to North Europe and Mediterranean
16:56 ESPO welcomes European Parliament’s own-initiative report on revision of TEN-T guidelines
16:35 ECSA applauds UN resolution on seafarers as key workers and supports IMO call for priority vaccination
16:20 RF Navy’s corvette "Boyky" passes the Baltic straits
16:04 Floating wind power to grow 2000-fold by 2050 but more comprehensive standards and risk management required - DNV GL
15:39 FESCO и DB Сargo send first container train from Europe to China through Brest and Vladivostok
15:27 Port of Helsinki to multiply the amount of solar energy it generates
15:14 Wärtsilä selects Shell as test oil partner for factory testing
14:53 ABS publishes industry-leading Guide for Sustainability
14:50 Two Vityaz cranes manufactured by SMM delivered to Commercial Port of Vladivostok by NSR
14:26 SG-STAR Fund taskforce develops CrewSafe audit programme and attracts more global partners
14:02 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 11M’2020 fell by 44% YoY
13:40 Dredging in the Gulf of Ob completed
13:25 Repair barge of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet left Mediterranean Sea
13:10 ICS welcomes UN resolution on key worker status for seafarers
12:49 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
12:31 Rosmorport released about 2.5 million of juvenile fish in October and November
12:10 GTT entrusted by DSME with the tank design of six ARC7 ice-breaking LNG carriers
11:48 Navigation season finished in Pevek port
11:24 Construction of terminal for exports of oil products from Temruk port obtains state expert approval
11:05 Austal completes acquisition of BSE Maritime Solutions
10:56 Bunker prices rise at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
10:37 PETRONAS to deploy low carbon solutuions in line with its Net Zero Carbon Emissions 2050 aspiration
10:24 Tallink suspends operation of Victoria I on two routes from 1 January 2021
10:00 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping issues Guidelines on Cyber Safety
09:42 Oil prices decrease in response to US reserves data
09:25 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec. 2
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of December 1