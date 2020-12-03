2020 December 3 12:01

Busiest month for Port of King’s Lynn in five years

The Port of King’s Lynn, operated by Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading and best-connected port operator, has reported handling a greater volume of cargo in October 2020 than in any other month over the past five years, ABP said in its release.

Over 75,000 tonnes of cargo passed through the port in October, of which almost 60,000 tonnes were agribulk products, including wheat, grain and barley.

This rise in volumes follows ABP’s investment of £400 000 in the refurbishment of its Bentinck silo in King’s Lynn in 2019, which enhanced port capacity. In addition, customers using the silo can benefit from the excellent weighbridge facilities as well as an additional grain processing lab located at the port, which provides quality-testing equipment to improve operational efficiency.