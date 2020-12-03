-
2020 December 3 11:29
AS Tallink Grupp published its tatistics for November 2020
In November 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 158 777 passengers, which is a 77.3% decrease compared to November 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 16.7% to 27 688 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 38.0% to 45 613 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for November 2020 were the following:
November 2020
November 2019
Change
Passengers
158 777
698 293
-77.3%
Finland - Sweden
34 263
210 552
-83.7%
Estonia - Finland
120 403
371 230
-67.6%
Estonia - Sweden
3 587
65 574
-94.5%
Latvia - Sweden
524
50 937
-99.0%
Cargo Units
27 688
33 222
-16.7%
Finland - Sweden
5 150
6 866
-25.0%
Estonia - Finland
18 304
20 868
-12.3%
Estonia - Sweden
3 929
4 037
-2.7%
Latvia - Sweden
305
1 451
-79.0%
Passenger Vehicles
45 613
73 537
-38.0%
Finland - Sweden
4 364
7 179
-39.2%
Estonia - Finland
40 896
59 115
-30.8%
Estonia - Sweden
203
3 246
-93.7%
Latvia - Sweden
150
3 997
-96.2%
The following operational factors influenced the development in November 2020:
ESTONIA – FINLAND: In addition to regular operations, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated on the Tallinn-Helsinki route. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated six return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the shuttle vessel Star. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended in November.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN: Daily operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated five return trips on the Tallinn-Stockholm route.
FINLAND – SWEDEN: Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions.
LATVIA – SWEDEN: Daily operations of the Riga-Stockholm route have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. November results reflect five return trips operated on the Riga-Stockholm route by the cruise ferry Victoria I.
