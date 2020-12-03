  The version for the print

    AS Tallink Grupp published its tatistics for November 2020

    In November 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 158 777 passengers, which is a 77.3% decrease compared to November 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 16.7% to 27 688 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 38.0% to 45 613 units in the same comparison.

    AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for November 2020 were the following:

     

    November 2020

    November 2019

    Change

    Passengers

    158 777

    698 293

    -77.3%

    Finland - Sweden

    34 263

    210 552

    -83.7%

    Estonia - Finland

    120 403

    371 230

    -67.6%

    Estonia - Sweden

    3 587

    65 574

    -94.5%

    Latvia - Sweden

    524

    50 937

    -99.0%

     


    Cargo Units

    27 688

    33 222

    -16.7%

    Finland - Sweden

    5 150

    6 866

    -25.0%

    Estonia - Finland

    18 304

    20 868

    -12.3%

    Estonia - Sweden

    3 929

    4 037

    -2.7%

    Latvia - Sweden

    305

    1 451

    -79.0%

     


    Passenger Vehicles

    45 613

    73 537

    -38.0%

    Finland - Sweden

    4 364

    7 179

    -39.2%

    Estonia - Finland

    40 896

    59 115

    -30.8%

    Estonia - Sweden

    203

    3 246

    -93.7%

    Latvia - Sweden

    150

    3 997

    -96.2%

    The following operational factors influenced the development in November 2020:

    ESTONIA – FINLAND: In addition to regular operations, the cruise ferry Victoria I operated on the Tallinn-Helsinki route. The cruise ferry Baltic Queen operated six return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the shuttle vessel Star. Operations of the cruise ferry Silja Europa were suspended in November.

    ESTONIA – SWEDEN: Daily operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm route have been suspended since 15 March due to travel restrictions. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated five return trips on the Tallinn-Stockholm route.

    FINLAND – SWEDEN: Operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route have been suspended since 19 March due to travel restrictions.

    LATVIA – SWEDEN: Daily operations of the Riga-Stockholm route have been suspended since 16 March due to travel restrictions. November results reflect five return trips operated on the Riga-Stockholm route by the cruise ferry Victoria I.

     

